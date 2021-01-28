Lab

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 AP file photo

Five more county residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Thursday report from Denton County Public Health.

That raised DCPH’s tally to 313 local pandemic deaths; 126 of those deaths were confirmed within the month leading up to Thursday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 494 such local deaths late Wednesday night.

All five of the recently deceased locals included in Thursday’s announcement were men at least 80 years of age. One lived in Carrollton, another in Lewisville, the third in Pilot Point, another was a resident of Prairie Estates in Frisco, and the final man was a Trophy Club resident.

Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 737 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Thursday afternoon.

That raised the countywide infection total to 52,594, of whom DCPH estimated 15,221 were still infected. That was the largest number of people estimated to be concurrently infected ever reported in Denton County, a figure that had been gradually declining over the past few days.

Of those newly infected locals, 117 lived in Denton, and two of those people were residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center. Another 107 live in unincorporated Denton County, and 105 live in Lewisville.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 28

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 52,594 737 313 5
Argyle 245 4 1
Aubrey 334 5 1
Bartonville 104 0
Carrollton 5,107 57 33 1
Celina 127 3
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,267 51 11
Copper Canyon 86 1
Corinth 1,376 14 9
Cross Roads 90 0 2
Dallas 544 10 7
Denton 8,580 115 80
DSSLC 210 2 3
DISH 6 1
Double Oak 168 1
Flower Mound 4,121 56 14
Fort Worth 855 19 1
Frisco 2,930 49 25 1
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 76 1
Hickory Creek 312 7
Highland Village 901 11 6
Justin 411 5 5
Krugerville 97 1 1
Krum 368 5 1
Lake Dallas 529 6
Lakewood Village 27 0
Lewisville 7,541 105 51 1
Little Elm 2,921 45 10
New Fairview 4 1
Northlake 381 4 2
Oak Point 230 4
Pilot Point 322 4 8 1
Plano 173 0 8
Ponder 116 3
Prosper 166 3 1
Providence Village 412 5 1
Roanoke 630 11 1
Sanger 590 6
Shady Shores 162 1 1
Southlake 38 0
Trophy Club 820 14 1 1
Unincorporated 7,195 107 29

