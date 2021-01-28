Five more county residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Thursday report from Denton County Public Health.
That raised DCPH’s tally to 313 local pandemic deaths; 126 of those deaths were confirmed within the month leading up to Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 494 such local deaths late Wednesday night.
All five of the recently deceased locals included in Thursday’s announcement were men at least 80 years of age. One lived in Carrollton, another in Lewisville, the third in Pilot Point, another was a resident of Prairie Estates in Frisco, and the final man was a Trophy Club resident.
Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 737 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Thursday afternoon.
That raised the countywide infection total to 52,594, of whom DCPH estimated 15,221 were still infected. That was the largest number of people estimated to be concurrently infected ever reported in Denton County, a figure that had been gradually declining over the past few days.
Of those newly infected locals, 117 lived in Denton, and two of those people were residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center. Another 107 live in unincorporated Denton County, and 105 live in Lewisville.