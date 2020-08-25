AP20071651723367.jpg

Five more Denton County men have died from COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.

Their deaths bring the countywide total of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 98, according to DCPH.

Due to a difference in how such deaths are tracked, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 118 deaths caused by the disease by Tuesday afternoon.

The victims noted in Tuesday’s announcement were a Lewisville man in his 50s, a Denton man in his 60s, a Krugerville man in his 60s, a Little Elm man in his 60s and a Corinth man older than 80.

County health officials do not publicly release further identifying information.

As of Tuesday, just over 11% of the people killed by COVID-19 in Denton County were younger than 60 years old.

County health officials also confirmed Tuesday another 171 locals recently tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That brought the countywide total to a confirmed 9,406 infected people, of whom 2,109 were estimated to be actively battling an infection Tuesday afternoon.

The number of active infections in the county has continued to trend downward, despite the number of newly infected people confirmed each day trending in the opposite direction.

Thirty-four of the newly infected Denton County residents confirmed Tuesday live in Denton, 25 live in Lewisville, 22 live in Carrollton, 18 live in The Colony and 18 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 25

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 9406 171 98 5
Argyle 43 1
Aubrey 58 2 1
Bartonville 23 0
Carrollton 990 22 14
Celina 12 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 617 18 3
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 205 2 2 1
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 269 0 5
Denton 1810 34 29 1
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 539 13 1
Fort Worth 140 6
Frisco 369 6 5
Hackberry 3 1
Hebron 4 0
Hickory Creek 40 0
Highland Village 111 0 3
Justin 36 0
Krugerville 9 0 1 1
Krum 56 2
Lake Dallas 121 1
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1488 25 17 1
Little Elm 481 7 5 1
Northlake 40 2 1
Oak Point 34 1
Pilot Point 84 1 1
Plano 28 1
Ponder 12 0
Prosper 22 0 1
Providence Village 58 2
Roanoke 71 1 1
Sanger 103 3
Shady Shores 26 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 100 2
Unincorporated 1241 18 6

