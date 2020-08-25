Five more Denton County men have died from COVID-19, according to a Tuesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
Their deaths bring the countywide total of confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 98, according to DCPH.
Due to a difference in how such deaths are tracked, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 118 deaths caused by the disease by Tuesday afternoon.
The victims noted in Tuesday’s announcement were a Lewisville man in his 50s, a Denton man in his 60s, a Krugerville man in his 60s, a Little Elm man in his 60s and a Corinth man older than 80.
County health officials do not publicly release further identifying information.
As of Tuesday, just over 11% of the people killed by COVID-19 in Denton County were younger than 60 years old.
County health officials also confirmed Tuesday another 171 locals recently tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That brought the countywide total to a confirmed 9,406 infected people, of whom 2,109 were estimated to be actively battling an infection Tuesday afternoon.
The number of active infections in the county has continued to trend downward, despite the number of newly infected people confirmed each day trending in the opposite direction.
Thirty-four of the newly infected Denton County residents confirmed Tuesday live in Denton, 25 live in Lewisville, 22 live in Carrollton, 18 live in The Colony and 18 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.