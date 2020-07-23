Each of the five days with the largest increase in county residents confirmed to have the coronavirus have occurred during the past 10 days.
Denton County Public Health announced 179 more locals had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 5,723 since March.
The number of tests conducted in the county has not changed significantly over recent weeks, but the number of confirmed virus patients has spiked.
Lewisville saw the largest increase in infected residents Thursday with 33 more who had tested positive for the virus. Unincorporated portions of Denton County were a close second with 30 more confirmed.
Carrollton saw 20 more residents with the virus, Denton added another 19, and Flower Mound added 13.
Dallas and Little Elm each had 10 more county residents test positive for the virus.
The Colony gained nine more, and Lake Dallas added five. Highland Village and Providence Village each gained four.
Frisco and Hickory Creek each added three.
Each of the following municipalities had two county residents test positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon: Corinth, Fort Worth, Plano, Roanoke and Trophy Club.
Each of the following municipalities had one county resident test positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon: Argyle, Aubrey, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Oak Point and Sanger.