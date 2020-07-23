20200519_drc_news_COVIDTesting_3.jpg

Health workers assist patients driving in for COVID-19 testing at the Union Circle Parking Garage at the University of North Texas, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Each of the five days with the largest increase in county residents confirmed to have the coronavirus have occurred during the past 10 days.

Denton County Public Health announced 179 more locals had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 5,723 since March.

The number of tests conducted in the county has not changed significantly over recent weeks, but the number of confirmed virus patients has spiked.

Lewisville saw the largest increase in infected residents Thursday with 33 more who had tested positive for the virus. Unincorporated portions of Denton County were a close second with 30 more confirmed.

Carrollton saw 20 more residents with the virus, Denton added another 19, and Flower Mound added 13.

Dallas and Little Elm each had 10 more county residents test positive for the virus.

The Colony gained nine more, and Lake Dallas added five. Highland Village and Providence Village each gained four.

Frisco and Hickory Creek each added three.

Each of the following municipalities had two county residents test positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon: Corinth, Fort Worth, Plano, Roanoke and Trophy Club.

Each of the following municipalities had one county resident test positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon: Argyle, Aubrey, Bartonville, Copper Canyon, Oak Point and Sanger.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 23

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 5723 46
Argyle 27
Aubrey 35 1
Bartonville 10
Carrollton 576 4
Celina 10
Coppell 3
The Colony 392 3
Copper Canyon 14
Corinth 113
Cross Roads 9
Dallas 175 3
Denton 1114 14
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 25
Flower Mound 320 1
Fort Worth 69
Frisco 250 2
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 22
Highland Village 54
Justin 20
Krugerville 2
Krum 37
Lake Dallas 73
Lakewood Village 2
Lewisville 948 11
Little Elm 303 1
Northlake 21
Oak Point 15
Pilot Point 34
Plano 19
Ponder 8
Prosper 16 1
Providence Village 35
Roanoke 41
Sanger 48
Shady Shores 19 1
Southlake 1
Trophy Club 55
Unincorporated 739 3

