Two more Denton County residents had died of COVID-19 by Friday evening, according to Denton County Public Health.
One of the deceased was a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center in his 60s, and the other was a Shady Shores woman in her 70s. As of Friday, 25 county residents had died since March 25.
No living center residents have been transported to the hospital since April 15. The county health department did not include any further information about either person reported dead Friday.
The health department confirmed an additional 30 county residents had COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 902. Of those confirmed cases, 449 patients are currently infected with the virus while another 428 have recovered.
Lewisville gained 10 confirmed cases during Friday's announcement, and Denton took on an additional five patients.
Six patients live in unincorporated sections of Denton County, four live in Carrollton and three live in Flower Mound. Dallas and Corinth each added one patient to their tallies.