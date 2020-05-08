20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

Two more Denton County residents had died of COVID-19 by Friday evening, according to Denton County Public Health. 

One of the deceased was a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center in his 60s, and the other was a Shady Shores woman in her 70s. As of Friday, 25 county residents had died since March 25. 

No living center residents have been transported to the hospital since April 15. The county health department did not include any further information about either person reported dead Friday.

The health department confirmed an additional 30 county residents had COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 902. Of those confirmed cases, 449 patients are currently infected with the virus while another 428 have recovered. 

Lewisville gained 10 confirmed cases during Friday's announcement, and Denton took on an additional five patients. 

Six patients live in unincorporated sections of Denton County, four live in Carrollton and three live in Flower Mound. Dallas and Corinth each added one patient to their tallies. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 8

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 902 25
Argyle 1
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 103 2
Celina 1
The Colony 55 1
Copper Canyon 4
Corinth 11
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 38 1
Denton 174 8
DSSLC 54 1
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 39 1
Fort Worth 11
Frisco 55
Hickory Creek 3
Highland Village 11
Justin 2
Krum 7
Lake Dallas 14
Lewisville 105 7
Little Elm 54 1
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 1
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 3
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 10
Unincorporated 96 1

