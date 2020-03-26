ODB
Volunteers serve guests outside on the parking lot near Our Daily Bread, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Denton, Texas. Our Daily Bread, a nonprofit soup kitchen, has closed its doors to encourage social distancing but is still serving free breakfast and lunches to those in need. Volunteers set up tents and folding tables for guests to eat in the shade while practicing social distancing Wednesday.

Several local organizations are seeking donations as a burdened healthcare system struggles to keep pace with COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus, which emerged toward the end of 2019, has overwhelmed medical infrastructures the world over.

The city of Denton put out a request Thursday seeking a variety of personal protective items, as well as disinfectants. 

"The nation is facing critical shortages of personal protective equipment," reads an excerpt of a city notice. "These donations will help keep Denton's first responders healthy, so they can continue to serve our community and work towards managing the pandemic." 

The city is seeking the below items:

  • NIOSH-approved N95 and higher grade masks;
  • surgical masks;
  • dust or particulate masks;
  • eye protection;
  • face shields;
  • goggles;
  • medical grade splash protection gowns;
  • isolation gowns or aprons;
  • no-touch and temporal thermometers;
  • disinfecting wipes;
  • and hand sanitizer

Those wishing to donate can call the fire department directly at 940-349-8833 or email dentonfire@cityofdenton.com

Similarly, local nonprofit and soup kitchen Our Daily Bread is requesting additional community support, mostly in the form of food.

The list of items sought by Our Daily Bread is below:

  • Individual bottled water;
  • individual Gatorade bottles;
  • boxed juices;
  • zip-close sandwich bags;
  • to-go silverware packs;
  • individual bags of chips or bagged chips;
  • fruit or applesauce cups;
  • cookies;
  • protein bars;
  • and 4 oz. to-go containers with lids

Donations can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 300 W. Oak St.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

