Several local organizations are seeking donations as a burdened healthcare system struggles to keep pace with COVID-19.
The novel coronavirus, which emerged toward the end of 2019, has overwhelmed medical infrastructures the world over.
The city of Denton put out a request Thursday seeking a variety of personal protective items, as well as disinfectants.
"The nation is facing critical shortages of personal protective equipment," reads an excerpt of a city notice. "These donations will help keep Denton's first responders healthy, so they can continue to serve our community and work towards managing the pandemic."
The city is seeking the below items:
- NIOSH-approved N95 and higher grade masks;
- surgical masks;
- dust or particulate masks;
- eye protection;
- face shields;
- goggles;
- medical grade splash protection gowns;
- isolation gowns or aprons;
- no-touch and temporal thermometers;
- disinfecting wipes;
- and hand sanitizer
Those wishing to donate can call the fire department directly at 940-349-8833 or email dentonfire@cityofdenton.com.
Similarly, local nonprofit and soup kitchen Our Daily Bread is requesting additional community support, mostly in the form of food.
The list of items sought by Our Daily Bread is below:
- Individual bottled water;
- individual Gatorade bottles;
- boxed juices;
- zip-close sandwich bags;
- to-go silverware packs;
- individual bags of chips or bagged chips;
- fruit or applesauce cups;
- cookies;
- protein bars;
- and 4 oz. to-go containers with lids
Donations can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 300 W. Oak St.