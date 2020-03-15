The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Denton County has been identified by Denton County Public Health, according to a news release Sunday evening.
The test result is considered presumptive positive until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The patient is a man in his 30s whose permanent residence is outside of Denton County. The patient is in home isolation in Double Oak. Denton County Public Health will directly contact people "identified as having been exposed,” according to the release.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued a disaster declaration Friday that limits gatherings of 250 people or more.
Eads said the declaration was an important first step to limit potential spread.
“This first case reported in Denton County further demonstrates the need for all of us to follow the guidance limiting gatherings of 250 or more," Eads said in Sunday's release.
DCPH encourages the community to adhere to social distancing recommendations and practice routine preventive actions, such as washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Additional measures include cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.