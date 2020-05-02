Denton County’s first drive-thru testing event Saturday saw about 200 people drive up to the Denton County Public Health office to get their noses swabbed for COVID-19.
Health officials announced earlier in the week that there were 200 spots available for testing, but several more test kits were available Saturday for relatives of already-registered residents to get tested.
“We’ve been intending to do these mass [testing] clinics for several weeks, but we just haven’t had the supplies available,” said Matt Richardson, county health director.
Jennifer Rainey, the county health spokeswoman, said 7,405 people in Denton County have been tested for the novel coronavirus, which includes the 1,200 tests done by the public health department. Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Richardson said Saturday’s public testing event is the first of more to come.
Although about 200 tests were done Saturday, Richardson said officials are hoping that’s the minimum they can do in future testing events. Future testing events would also be scheduled for other cities in the county.
“It just makes it easier for people to travel to,” Eads said. “[It’s about] reaching out to all of our different populations, which is important for us to do.”
The drive-thru testing Saturday took place at the public health building’s parking lot at 535 S. Loop 288. Residents were required to register in advance during the week and were then given an hour to stop by between 8 a.m. and noon to keep traffic flow steady.
“They come in and we verify their registration. ... Then they sign a consent form, get a registration packet with a testing kit, come to a testing station under a tent, and we do the nasal swab for them and they are on their way,” Richardson said.
Richardson said he hopes test results come sooner, but they currently expect results to take five to seven business days.
While testing to date has been for symptomatic individuals and contacts of positive cases, county officials hope to soon open testing to people who are asymptomatic.
Since speaking with the Denton Record-Chronicle in early April, Richardson reiterated Saturday that the county still hasn’t seen a mass surge in positive test results and added that they do want to expand testing if that were to happen.
Further testing will also be essential with businesses in Texas reopening more and more.
Restaurants and retail stores are allowed to operate at 25% capacity now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Gov. Greg Abbott’s order allowing retailers to open, continue to promote social distancing.
“With the opening up of Texas, we are concerned about a surge and need to be sure we can respond effectively,” Richardson said.