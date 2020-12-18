Will Jones, a registered respiratory therapist, was the first worker at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
Registered Nurse Ashely Ferguson administered the vaccine Thursday, according to hospital officials.
That shot marked a huge step forward for Denton County. Despite being one of the top 10 largest counties by population in the state, the county was not among the first recipients of vaccines when they shipped out earlier this week.
County health officials said earlier this week all vaccines coming to the county right now would be through hospital systems, and public health would not be distributing vaccines at this time.
Texas Health officials couldn't say how many vaccines the hospital had or rollout plans Friday afternoon.
Dana Long, a spokesperson for Medical City Denton, confirmed Friday the hospital system had received shipments of the vaccine, but none of those had made their way to Denton County by Friday afternoon.
Additionally, no employees at Medical City Denton had been vaccinated at that time.
She didn't have a specific timeline for when those vaccines should arrive, but she said the hospital expects them shortly.