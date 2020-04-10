Denton County Public Health reported a 10th death related to COVID-19 and the first case of COVID-19 at the Denton County Jail Friday.
The 10th death is a Lewisville man in his 60s who was hospitalized. Health officials said he contracted the virus due to traveling.
The case at the Denton County Jail was included in 28 new cases of the virus reported Friday. Health officials said the case is an inmate.
“This particular individual was placed in a newly-opened quarantine POD per procedure for all coming into the jail,” said Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree in the news release. “The individual, who was determined to be at high risk for community infection, was placed in a single isolation cell. A subsequent test showed the individual was a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
A statement from Murphree last week states new inmates are housed separately from the rest of the jail population. They’ve also received fewer inmates because arrest warrants for misdemeanor offenses haven’t been issued.
The Texas Tribune reported that the virus can be especially dangerous in jails and prisons because of close quarters and unsanitary conditions. After exposure, quarantining and social distancing aren’t always possible.
Other measures taken at the county jail include sanitizing the central booking area and checking inmates first at the medical window. Inmates who have a temperature of 100.5 degrees or higher don’t enter the facility without medical clearance.
Anyone entering the sheriff’s office facility is screened. Those with temperatures of 99.5 degrees or higher are denied entry as of March 17. On March 16, the threshold was originally 100.5.
The first Texas prisoner death was reported Wednesday from Telford Unit near Texarkana, according to the Texas Tribune. The inmate, 72-year-old Bartolo Infante, tested positive for the virus April 3 after being hospitalized for viral pneumonia. He died Tuesday.
Another resident at the Denton State Supported Living Center tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 51. Staff that have tested positive for the virus remains at 47.
Denton County Public Health said nine cases have been confirmed within longterm care facilities. A total of 131 people have recovered in the county.
Denton County COVID-19 cases — April 10, 2020
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|454
|10
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|2
|1
|Carrollton
|41
|1
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|30
|1
|Copper Canyon
|3
|Corinth
|8
|Cross Roads
|1
|Dallas
|20
|Denton
|76
|Denton County Jail
|1
|DSSLC
|51
|Double Oak
|4
|Flower Mound
|19
|Forth Worth
|2
|Frisco
|36
|Hickory Creek
|3
|Highland Village
|4
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|4
|Lake Dallas
|6
|Lewisville
|34
|6
|Little Elm
|35
|Northlake
|2
|Pilot Point
|1
|Plano
|2
|Ponder
|1
|Prosper
|6
|Providence Village
|4
|Roanoke
|2
|Sanger
|2
|Shady Shores
|1
|Trophy Club
|7
|Unincorporated
|43
|1