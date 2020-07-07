County health officials reported the first case of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in Krugerville on Tuesday.
Younger residents continue to represent the majority of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Denton County.
Just under 55% of patients in the county were under the age of 40 as of Tuesday afternoon.
In contrast, that same age group represents none of the 37 deaths attributable to the disease reported across Denton County.
Patients in their 20s represent the largest age demographic of local COVID-19 cases, accounting for more than a quarter of the 3,459 cases reported by Denton County Public Health. They also constituted the largest demographic increase following Tuesday’s announcement with 16 of the 56 cases reported.
They were quickly followed by those in their 30s, with 13 more cases, and those in their 40s, with 12 new.
Local 50-somethings added seven new patients, those under the age of 20 added six, 60-somethings gained two, and 70-somethings gained only one. No new cases among those 80 and older have been reported since the 31st such was confirmed on June 30.
Lewisville took on the largest share of patients with 16 confirmed by health officials Tuesday. Unincorporated portions of the county added nine, Flower Mound added five, and Denton gained four.
Aubrey, Carrollton and Corinth each added three new patients; Argyle, The Colony and Little Elm added two each.
Each of the following had one Denton County resident test positive for the novel coronavirus: Dallas, Double Oak, Fort Worth, Frisco, Lake Dallas, Northlake and Krugerville.