Denton County’s fifth COVID-19 related death, announced Thursday, is a male resident of Carrollton in his 70s who contracted the virus through local transmission, county officials reported.
“As we report the loss of a fifth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a news release. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
An additional 23 cases were confirmed Thursday afternoon, increasing the countywide total to 254.
As well, two additional staff members at the Denton State Supported Living Center tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the center’s total to 75 as of Thursday. A total of 25 DSSLC employees have tested positive, including 20 who are reflected in Denton County totals, while five employees who live outside the county are excluded.
The center is home to about 440 individuals with developmental disabilities and employs more than 1,000 staff members who help care for residents. As of Wednesday, all but two residents at the living center had been tested.
Alexandra Reed, division manager of Denton County Public Health, says nearly every resident of the living center was tested as of Thursday.
Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday afternoon in connection with the University of North Texas, according to a UNT release. The cases were a university staffer and a student. Reed declined to comment when asked whether the additional cases connected with the university were reflected in the countywide totals.
Meanwhile, the city of Denton’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus increased by five, bringing the citywide total to 30 as of Thursday. Two additional cases were reported from unincorporated Denton County, which include both rural and densely populated areas, said Jennifer Rainey, spokeswoman for Denton County Public Health.
Unincorporated areas with denser population include Lantana, Paloma and Castle Hills; however, she said that with community spread, numbers are expected to rise in both incorporated and unincorporated communities.
A total of 57 individuals have recovered from the virus as of Thursday, while about 57% of cases are in people age 50 and older.
A total of 197 individuals are in home isolation, while 55 are hospitalized, and two cases are pending investigation.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.