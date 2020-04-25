Denton County Public Health reported the fifth death related to COVID-19 emanating from the Denton Rehabilitation Center Saturday, marking the 20th virus-related death in the county.
The woman was in her 80s and was previously reported to be in home isolation following contraction from a known COVID-19 case. Health officials also confirmed 22 more cases of the virus.
Saturday’s report brings the total number of cases in Denton County to 702. The county has been reporting cases for six weeks now.
The new cases emanate from The Colony (1), Denton (3), Flower Mound (2), Lake Dallas (1), Lewisville (3), Little Elm (1), Roanoke (1), the Denton County portions of Carrollton (6) and Dallas (2), and two in unincorporated parts of Denton County.
Another nursing home resident also tested positive for the virus, bringing that total up to 19. No additional Denton State Supported Living Center residents have tested positive.
The difference between active and recovered cases in the county rose to eight Saturday compared to five Friday. On Friday, five more people were actively fighting the virus compared to those who have recovered, and on Thursday active cases surpassed recoveries by four.
A total of 345 people in Denton County are actively fighting the virus compared to the 337 recoveries, according to Denton County Public Health. The report shows another four people have recovered from the virus since Friday.
About 2.85% of those confirmed with the virus in the county have died.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.
Confirmed cases
|Location
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|Denton County
|702
|20
|Argyle
|1
|Aubrey
|3
|1
|Bartonville
|2
|Carrollton
|81
|2
|Celina
|1
|The Colony
|41
|1
|Copper Canyon
|4
|Corinth
|9
|Cross Roads
|1
|Dallas
|30
|1
|Denton
|122
|6
|DSSLC
|54
|Double Oak
|7
|Flower Mound
|29
|1
|Fort Worth
|10
|Frisco
|51
|Hickory Creek
|3
|Highland Village
|9
|Justin
|2
|Krum
|6
|Lake Dallas
|12
|Lewisville
|59
|7
|Little Elm
|46
|Northlake
|3
|Oak Point
|1
|Pilot Point
|2
|Plano
|4
|Ponder
|1
|Prosper
|6
|Providence Village
|5
|Roanoke
|5
|Sanger
|2
|Shady Shores
|2
|Trophy Club
|9
|Unincorporated
|72
|1