The fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in two weeks, announced Sunday, has brought Denton County over the 800 total case mark.

County officials announced one newly recovered patient and four new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 803.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus (392) continue to outpace the number of active cases (382) for the third day in a row. However, the number of active cases on Sunday increased by three.

Denton County area towns and cities with cases Sunday include Denton County portions of Dallas (1) and Lewisville (2).

Denton reported another case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, increasing the citywide total to 150. Of residents who have contracted the virus, about 44.7% have recovered.

COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.

— Ryan Higgs

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed Cases

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 803 22
Argyle 1
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 96 2
Celina 1
The Colony 50 1
Copper Canyon 4
Corinth 9
Cross Roads 1
Dallas 36 1
Denton 150 8
DSSLC 54
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 35 1
Fort Worth 11
Frisco 54
Hickory Creek 3
Highland Village 10
Justin 2
Krum 7
Lake Dallas 13
Lewisville 74 7
Little Elm 53
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 1
Prosper 7
Providence Village 6
Roanoke 5
Sanger 3
Shady Shores 2
Trophy Club 10
Unincorporated 80 1

