The fewest number of new COVID-19 cases in two weeks, announced Sunday, has brought Denton County over the 800 total case mark.
County officials announced one newly recovered patient and four new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 803.
The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus (392) continue to outpace the number of active cases (382) for the third day in a row. However, the number of active cases on Sunday increased by three.
Denton County area towns and cities with cases Sunday include Denton County portions of Dallas (1) and Lewisville (2).
Denton reported another case of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, increasing the citywide total to 150. Of residents who have contracted the virus, about 44.7% have recovered.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath. Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.