Only 23 beds — roughly 21% — of all adult ICU beds in the county were unoccupied Thursday, according to Denton County Public Health.

That is tied for the third-lowest number of available intensive care unit beds since late June.

The majority of those beds were occupied by people sick with something other than COVID-19, while COVID-19 patients accounted for 23 beds. The county’s ventilator usage was at 23.4% by Thursday afternoon.

DCPH on Thursday announced another 124 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Thirty-one of those people live in unincorporated Denton County, 30 live in Denton and 17 live in Lewisville.

At least 15,722 county residents had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, of whom 2,563 were estimated to still be infected.

Denton ISD reported five more people who had tested positive for the virus Wednesday. Four were students who attended Guyer High, Braswell High, Rodriguez Middle and the Windle School for Young Children, respectively.

The fifth is an employee at Calhoun Middle School.

Only 18.7% of county public schools participated in DCPH’s voluntary public reporting portal Wednesday.

At least 325 students and 97 staffers had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 22

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 15,722 124 118
Argyle 68 4
Aubrey 98 0 1
Bartonville 41 0
Carrollton 1,617 8 17
Celina 28 1
Coppell 11 0
The Colony 1,021 5 5
Copper Canyon 20 0
Corinth 355 1 2
Cross Roads 20 0
Dallas 340 3 6
Denton 2,944 30 37
DSSLC 138 0 1
DISH 1 0
Double Oak 46 0
Flower Mound 931 3 1
Fort Worth 210 1
Frisco 822 7 6
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 25 0
Hickory Creek 84 0
Highland Village 201 0 3
Justin 62 0
Krugerville 18 0 1
Krum 95 1
Lake Dallas 162 2
Lakewood Village 9 0
Lewisville 2,395 17 17
Little Elm 830 7 6
Northlake 64 0 1
Oak Point 58 1
Pilot Point 150 0 1
Plano 42 0
Ponder 28 0
Prosper 58 0 1
Providence Village 94 0
Roanoke 150 1 1
Sanger 162 1
Shady Shores 44 0 1
Southlake 8 0
Trophy Club 187 0
Unincorporated 2,082 31 10

