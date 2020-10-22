Only 23 beds — roughly 21% — of all adult ICU beds in the county were unoccupied Thursday, according to Denton County Public Health.
That is tied for the third-lowest number of available intensive care unit beds since late June.
The majority of those beds were occupied by people sick with something other than COVID-19, while COVID-19 patients accounted for 23 beds. The county’s ventilator usage was at 23.4% by Thursday afternoon.
DCPH on Thursday announced another 124 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Thirty-one of those people live in unincorporated Denton County, 30 live in Denton and 17 live in Lewisville.
At least 15,722 county residents had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, of whom 2,563 were estimated to still be infected.
Additional charts depicting several data points relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Charts will be updated daily after 4 p.m.
Denton ISD reported five more people who had tested positive for the virus Wednesday. Four were students who attended Guyer High, Braswell High, Rodriguez Middle and the Windle School for Young Children, respectively.
The fifth is an employee at Calhoun Middle School.
Only 18.7% of county public schools participated in DCPH’s voluntary public reporting portal Wednesday.
At least 325 students and 97 staffers had tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon.