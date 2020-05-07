20200409_drc_news_HealthServices_1.jpg

Health Services of North Texas received a $290,929 grant as part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials announced Thursday. 

The grant is the second such infusion of funding for the federally supported clinic, which has received $1.1 million so far.  

The grant was announced by the Health Resources and Services Administration as one of $31 million in grants awarded to similar health clinics around the state to boost testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.  

Executive Director Doreen Rue said the agency received notification of the award mid-morning Thursday and was still reviewing the terms and conditions of the grant. 

