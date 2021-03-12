EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is presented as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s celebration of Sunshine Week, March 14-20, and the importance to our community of open government and free access to public information.
In late August 2020, the FBI briefed University of North Texas administrators before the university decided to cut ties with 15 Chinese researchers.
All 15 were funded by the Chinese Scholarship Council, which is funded in part by the Chinese government.
At the time, a university spokesperson would say only that the action was taken after “detailed briefings from federal and local law enforcement.”
The Denton Police Department and Denton County Sheriff’s Office both denied having any involvement, and a spokesperson for the FBI’s Dallas field office declined to comment.
The FBI’s involvement was confirmed via a Texas Public Information Act request filed in August by the Denton Record-Chronicle that wasn’t filled until more than six months later, on March 3.
That request ultimately netted 22 pages of heavily redacted emails sent to and from four high-ranking UNT officials throughout that August.
Redactions were made by UNT after an appeal was made to the Texas Attorney General’s Office in September. The attorney general issued a ruling on Nov. 23 that certain information could be withheld.
When asked why it took several more months for the records to be delivered, UNT spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett said there were several factors at play.
“Documents responsive to this request relate to national security and contained sensitive law enforcement related information, which the Attorney General authorized the university to withhold,” Gullett wrote.
Additionally, she said, two other people made similar records requests. The overlap between the three requests made it difficult for UNT attorneys to redact appropriately, she said.
Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said it seemed the university waited far too long to release the records, though she didn’t know all the details of the case.
“The university already had them in hand in order to seek the attorney general ruling, so they should have provided them promptly and without delay once the attorney general ruling came out,” Shannon said. “Several months waiting — that’s way too long.”
The Texas Public Information Act does not set a specific window for how long a government body has after the Attorney General’s Office rules on a case before it has to produce those documents to the person who requested them.
A provision in the act does stipulate, though, that entities have 30 days to either comply with or dispute the AG’s ruling, which means the effective deadline is 30 days.
Records show administrators were asked in early August if they had any record of active sponsor agreements with entities in China.
Anther batch of related records obtained months earlier by the Record-Chronicle showed UNT administrators had already met with the FBI by Aug. 10, and not all employees were pleased with the plan that would eventually become a reality.
On Aug. 20, 2020, Mark McLellan, vice president for research and innovation, sent word to Provost Jennifer Evans-Cowley, President Neal Smatresk and a UNT attorney that the FBI had formally approached the university.
Emails from the following day include one message from Jennifer Baker, an FBI official, thanking McLellan and others for a prior conversation and attempting to set up a follow-up meeting.
“Could we get back to you by Monday?” Baker asked. “We have conveyed that the plan is for this to be a go by Wednesday and that message is understood.”
Emails indicated UNT officials met with the FBI on campus the following Monday. The rest of the university learned the effect of those meetings the following Wednesday.
They learned UNT had cut ties with the Chinese Scholarship Council, which sponsored 15 Chinese researchers at UNT. That meant those researchers’ visas would soon expire, meaning they would need to leave the country as soon as possible.
An online petition urging UNT to rescind that decision garnered roughly 6,500 signatures.
What records obtained from UNT didn’t include was what information the FBI conveyed that led the university to such a dramatic step.
Eight emails were redacted to the point that only addresses, time stamps and signatures remained visible. UNT also made all redactions in white, instead of black as is typical, meaning it isn’t clear how much information is missing.
When asked why UNT redacts documents in white, Gullett said the Office of General Counsel finds it easier to read redacted documents that way and that it’s essentially an aesthetic choice.
The most telling piece of information that remained unredacted was contained in the Aug. 20 email from McLellan to others. While the FBI’s letter is redacted, leaving a large blank space, McLellan was clear in his recommendation that Pia Wood, vice provost of international affairs, be directed to end all planned hosting of scholars funded by the CSC.
“Additionally, Jennifer, [redacted] I am asking your assistance and guidance in dismissing any remaining active visiting scholars supported by the Chinese Scholarship Council who are currently on our campus,” he wrote. “I know this is a hard conclusion to come to, however, I am convinced that we must act decisively. I would prefer the visiting scholars {span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}be given no prior notice{/span} and not be allowed to return to campus except to recover their personal gear and turn in their keys.”
Emphasis on “be given no prior notice” was included in the original email. McLellan went on to add any return trips to campus should be done with a department escort.
One of the redactions was made while UNT was preparing for the expected public fallout after its announcement that those 15 scholars would have to leave the country.
While discussing how best to deal with American journalists asking questions, spokesperson Jim Berscheidt suggested UNT officials either refer everybody back to existing statements without additional comment or add another sentence.
That additional sentence is redacted. When asked why, Gullett said Texas allows portions of internal communications to be exempt from public disclosure because they are part of the “deliberative process.”
“The exception is intended to encourage leaders in public office to have free and open, candid discussion about policy matters,” Gullett continued.
Shannon, with the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said that particular redaction seemed self-serving on UNT’s part.
“That does sound very suspicious, and it sounds like transparency is not on the top of the list on that decision,” she said.
An earlier batch of records obtained by the Record-Chronicle shows at least five other news outlets reached out to UNT officials for comment in the days after scholars were informed their visas would soon expire.
Reporters who received a response were all given the same two-sentence statement about the decision.
Those records also included an email from a “US. citizen, business professor, and a China-study scholar” working at California State University, Northridge applauding UNT on its “hardline stance against the Chinese government (or more exactly: Chinese Communist Party, CCP).”
Despite that, the professor argued that terminating visas of all Chinese scholars supported by their government was the wrong move.
Ultimately, he argued, the move would lose the goodwill of Chinese people, damage UNT’s reputation of an inclusive school and create a chilling effect for all Chinese students across Texas, all of which “would hurt, in the essence, our fight against the CCP.”
His comments were accompanied by emails from several Chinese scholars working with UNT through the CSC who were pleading with the university to reverse its decision.
“I majored in Hydrology and Water Resources, and there was no any threat for UNT and the U.S.,” one scholar wrote. “Could you please tell me the reason?”
Like others, they argued it was a financial strain to rebook plane tickets, amend lease agreements and arrange transport back to China on such short notice.
Another scholar, Tao Zheng, wrote they hadn’t been given any reason for why they had to leave the country.
“As for me, I have never done anything illegal nor have I participated in any event forbidden by UNT,” Tao Zheng wrote. “Though the funding for my visiting project is from China Scholarship Council, they have never instructed me to do anything out of my research project.”
Multiple scholars appealed to the burden of making travel arrangements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think this event would not only cause a great many of difficulties for us, but also have an impact to the international reputation to UNT,” Tao Zheng wrote. “And here, I hope you and the related officers can reconsider this decision that is too cruel to us J-1 [visa] visitors.”