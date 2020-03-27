When it comes to religious life, nothing beats showing up and being together.
Now under official orders to avoid public gatherings, Denton County churches are finding ways to gather and to be part of the response to the novel coronavirus that has closed businesses and workplaces and shuttered churches, mosques and temples.
Congregations of all sizes have made the most of the internet, streaming worship services on their websites and on social media.
On Thursday, the Rev. Dr. Jeff Williams said he was minutes away from recording his sermon for First Baptist Church of Denton, one of the city’s largest congregations.
“We’ve been broadcasting our services for several, several years,” Williams said. “The difference is that, during that time, I’m preaching to a room full of people. Now, I’m preaching right to the camera.”
Last Sunday, a handful of people were at the worship service, but this week, the church will stream the recording. Last week was the first week Williams aimed his sermon into a lens instead of to an auditorium of church members.
“Some of our seniors said ‘it was like he was talking right to me,’ so I think it’ll work,” he said.
First Baptist also has been hosting a daily devotional, a seven-minute stream that goes live at noon each weekday. Church leaders at First Baptist have made ample use of Zoom, a video conference platform that allows groups to meet from remote locations. The church has put its classes and programming on Zoom, and students in the church are also meeting on the platform.
Rabbi Geoffrey Dennis said his Reform Jewish congregation in Flower Mound, Congregation Kol Ami, has had to be inventive, too.
“For those of us in faith communities, it’s very difficult not to be in community physically,” he said. “In many ways, it’s the essence of who we are and what we do. It’s a major question for Jews. How do we connect without embracing? We’re struggling with that. Everyone is.”
That said, Dennis found his congregation primed to take their community online.
“Jews are always involved in new technology,” he said. “There aren’t a lot of old Jewish shipbuilders. But there are a lot of us in radio, and in media and involved in the internet.”
The complication for the local temple is related to Jewish law. In order to celebrate Shabbat, the weekly worship that begins each Friday at sundown, communities must have a minyan — a quorum of 10 adults — to move through all parts of the service.
“Last week, we were able to do that,” Dennis said. “This week, we can’t, so we just don’t do it.”
But that wasn’t the final word for the local Jewish community.
“One of the best things about Judaism is its adaptability,” Dennis said. Religious law allows Jews to have a minyan online in the case of an emergency ... You can suspend or adjust certain practices to accommodate that emergency. Reform Jews are doing that. Conservative Jews are doing that.”
At First United Methodist Church, leaders quickly streamed worship services online, allowing congregants who typically attend traditional or contemporary services to be with those communities from their home computers.
“Obviously, this is not good,” said the Rev. Jonathan Perry, an associate pastor at the church who leads Open Worship, one of the contemporary services at the church. “There’s nothing good about this. But even in the midst of this, we’re seeing gifts and graces. What we are seeing as essential is that connection we have with each other. People are leaning into that.”
Like First Baptist, First United Methodist Church has been broadcasting worship for years. Since the county and city issued a cascade of increasingly restrictive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, First United Methodist leadership and its members have relied even more on their social media accounts and computer technology to gather, virtually.
“When it comes to making the church as accessible as possible right now, one of the limitations we’ve found is the technology barrier,” Perry said. “One of the first groups we made, we found ourselves asking about who doesn’t have an email address. Because so much is happening online, email is this basic part of it. And we’re realizing we have to make other technological arrangements because not everyone has that access.”
They’ve also found that when it comes time to start the livestream of worship, it matters that the camera moves. Last Sunday, when Open Worship streamed, every member of the team appeared to be six feet away from their neighbor on the altar. And each musician and worship associate was shown as they participated.
“It’s not about that singular figure who is at the front of the stage,” Perry said. “We need to show everyone who is involved in the worship. We’ve found that we need all of us. The connections we’ve made in the pews, well, we’re going to need the whole body of Christ to serve everyone out there. Our job is equipping the community to do the work of the church.”
That’s been another riddle for local congregations. Typically, active members of religious communities rush to their houses of worship after a disaster. Churches and temples gather material and show up in groups to volunteer in cleanup and rescue efforts. That’s not possible for churches complying with county and city orders to avoid public gatherings.
At First Baptist, children’s ministry leadership gathered in a small group to assemble packets for children in the congregation and the community. Families then drove up to the church to accept the packets.
“We used what was on hand, too,” Williams said. “We didn’t go out and buy anything.”
Dennis said he called the 30 families in membership at Congregation Kol Ami to check on them. A member is offering guitar programming online, and someone from the temple has designed a Harry Potter trivia program to entertain the congregation’s children during the week.
“I’ve been doing 15- to 20-minute sessions on Do It Yourself Judaism, to show people how do you do Judaism when the rabbi is not around,” he said. “It’s a small congregation. I called every family and found people who can volunteer. I can direct them to Denton ISD to provide meals to disadvantaged students. This all tapers beyond the walls of our congregation.”
First United Methodist created a telephone network to pair volunteers with elderly or isolated church members.
“This is one of the many ways that our churches are seeking to continue to be a community, and seeking to be a church together and serve the needs of our community at large and our own congregation,” Perry said. “That came to everyone’s mind immediately. People started thinking about people that they knew and who in the church is the most vulnerable. People who are living alone or who have just lost people. There was this heart swell to stay in connection with each other.”
The church volunteers fill out a form and are paired with someone who needs connection.
“We tell the volunteers to touch base with the person they’re paired with every week. They can do so more than that, but the idea is to connect with the isolated members of the church at least once a week,” Perry said. “Beyond that, we have people who volunteered to run errands and get food for people. Or being there to distribute what is needed by people who are willing and able to get out.”
First United Methodist also has had children in the church write letters and make drawings that land in lonely mailboxes. And the church continues to serve a Sunday morning meal for the homeless, with the help of volunteers trained to practice additional health and safety standards.
The local stay-at-home orders have complicated the work of religious communities, but the religious leaders weren’t pessimistic.
“I think this will be the greatest opportunity in the history of this church,” Williams said. “Is it going to be easy? Probably not. But it will be a tremendous opportunity to serve the community, possibly in ways we’ve never served before.”
Perry said the illness has reminded religious people what their mission is.
“I think we’re seeing what is essential in the life of the church,” he said.
Dennis said faith can be a balm during an anxious time.
“Life is full of uncertainty, but I would say there is a cornerstone with three dimensions,” Dennis said. “The first dimension is community. The second dimension is Scripture and the teachings of our various faiths. The third is the blessed holy one, the weight-bearing dimension of the cornerstone. We can all rest on these.”