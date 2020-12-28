Denton's two universities have had to juggle the health of their students and employees along with their financial responsibilities over the past nine months.
That has meant budget cuts and relatively empty campuses, but those were not the only big stories to come out of the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University in 2020.
Below, in no particular order, are the top five Denton Record-Chronicle articles from this past year:
Job losses
University of North Texas officials cut or froze more than 500 jobs beginning in mid-March.
More than 1,000 jobs across the UNT system were cut or frozen as a response to the pandemic.
That was helpful for budget makers as they watched universities lose money from dorm fees, dining halls and all other forms of mostly on-campus revenue that requires the physical presence of students out and about.
More than three-quarters of the 1,323 jobs lost belonged to student workers, according to a presentation given to UNT Board of Regents members in November.
Temporary staff positions also took a large hit, but the system actually added faculty and adjunct positions compared to the previous school year.
No administrators lost or gained their jobs due to the pandemic.
Conservative student group sued UNT
University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk was served notice of a lawsuit naming him …
The Young Conservatives of Texas Foundation, a statewide organization with a local chapter at UNT, filed a suit against the university alleging a widespread tuition policy harms the organization by forcing its members to pay higher costs.
The suit focuses on a perceived discrepancy between state and federal law that determines who is considered a state resident for tuition purposes.
A section of the Texas Education Code lays out the residency question and counts as residents those who graduated from a Texas high school, provided they lived in the state for the three years preceding graduation and "the year preceding the census date of the academic term in which the person is enrolled in an institution of high education."
Lawyers for the Young Conservatives argue this allows people living in the state illegally, assuming they meet all the legal criteria, to attend public Texas colleges and universities while paying in-state tuition.
The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 16. Little had been done to settle the case since then.
Coronavirus testing on campuses
There is no shortage of places most locals can head to get some form of test for the COVID-1…
Both universities were relatively transparent in their handling of virus testing over the past several months.
UNT and TWU both have some degree of information about the number of active and former cases on campus published online.
Both universities used PCR tests, which Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson has repeatedly called "the gold standard" in coronavirus testing.
UNT also used rapid antigen tests, which were not initially accepted by DCPH in its official pandemic updates. The department eventually pivoted to accept antigen test results.
UNT cancels visa program for Chinese researchers
Fifteen Chinese researchers must leave the country after the University of North Texas cut t…
Fifteen Chinese researchers working with UNT had to leave the country earlier this year after the university cut ties with the organization that funded them.
That move meant the researchers no longer had valid visas with which to remain in the country.
University officials said the move was made after briefings from local law enforcement officials. Representatives for the Denton Police Department and Denton County Sheriff's Office denied having anything to do with the briefings and said they had no knowledge about the case.
A local representative for the Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to comment.
FBI officials have previously warned that China's government has recruited researchers to steal intellectual property and inventions from American researchers.
As of Dec. 28, a request filed with UNT by the Denton Record-Chronicle under the Texas Public Information Act was still pending.
UNT and TWU brought students back on campus after closures
Texas Woman’s University and the University of North Texas plan to open up campus for at lea…
The much-anticipated announcement the both universities would bring back at least some students for in-person classes was met with praise and criticism, as have most decisions made by government entities throughout the pandemic.
Both campuses eventually had smaller numbers of students living and learning on campus compared to previous semesters.
Precautions were added in an attempt to keep students and staffers safe.