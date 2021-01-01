Unlike 2020’s retrospectives, this new year at least has the possibility of less pandemic news.
The one constant expectation around many Denton County schools is growth.
Additionally, there are several lawsuits and investigations that might come to term in the new year.
Below are five of the most promising Denton Record-Chronicle education articles-to-come for 2021:
What happens to the special education cooperative?
Argyle and Krum ISDs took steps toward creating their own special education programs in the near future.
Argyle school board members recently approved $1.2 million for their new program, which would likely start up in earnest for the 2021-22 school year.
Krum ISD hadn’t made the same drastic moves, but its own board members and interim superintendent expressed interest in eventually severing ties with the cooperative that serves KISD students.
Both school districts had been part of the Denton County Special Education Cooperative, which serves several smaller districts in the county.
It wasn’t clear what their departures might mean for the co-op and the remaining districts that depend on it.
How will districts position themselves for expected, but not guaranteed, growth?
Krum ISD could possibly quadruple enrollment over the next decade or so, and Argyle ISD could more than double over roughly the same time period.
Growth is dependent upon housing developers following through on plans to bring thousands upon thousands of homes to Denton’s neighbors.
Additionally, two other large developments, Hunter and Cole ranches, are expected sometime over the next several years within Denton ISD. Those developments could bring 12,900 single family homes, according to a February projection.
While significant, that doesn’t look to have an impact on the same scale as growth does for smaller districts.
What will happen with all the allegations of racism from that Guyer High football game?
Allegations of racism against Guyer High football fans began to swirl during the school’s game against Mansfield Lake Ridge High in early October.
The waters were muddied, but the essential allegations were that Guyer fans had yelled racist, sexist and sexually explicit comments and threats against students from the visiting school district.
Guyer Principal Shaun Perry sent a letter apologizing for the incident to Lake Ridge Principal Ashley Alloway shortly after the events.
Denton ISD officials quickly determined three people, none of whom were current Guyer students, were at the core of the problem.
One was a Guyer graduate, one was a Lake Dallas High student and the third was a Denton High student.
Denton and Mansfield ISDs conducted separate investigations into the event. DISD determined nothing racist was said and claimed MISD found the same thing.
A representative for MISD said that wasn’t the case. Each district sent their findings to the UIL for any potential further actions.
A representative for Lake Dallas ISD said they were never informed who the alleged Lake Dallas high schooler involved was, so no disciplinary action was taken.
What will happen in the UNT microaggressions suit?
Nathaniel Hiers, a former adjunct professor, is suing the University of North Texas, alleging wrongful termination and a breach of his constitutional rights.
According to the lawsuit, Hiers’ contract was rescinded after he criticized flyers decrying microaggressions, left by an unknown person in a faculty break room.
In the lawsuit, Hiers’ lawyers argued his contract with the university was rescinded after he criticized flyers about microaggressions.
The filing stated Hiers “firmly rejects bias and prejudice against any person or group of people, including marginalized groups;” however, he thinks the concept of microaggressions harms diversity and tolerance by promoting a culture of victimhood.
The suit was filed in federal court in the Texas Eastern District. No major actions had taken place since it was filed in April.
The most recent filing was a response to motion entered on Sept. 15.
How might UNT help distribute vaccines?
UNT regents in November heard how the system’s Denton campus and Health Science Center in Fort Worth might serve as distribution centers for coronavirus vaccines.
The campuses have ultracold storage capacity, which is a must-have to store Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Steve Maruszewski, UNT vice chancellor, estimated the Denton campus has a total of 100 cubic feet of adequate storage space, but officials are in the process of expanding that area.
The Denton campus had not received any vaccines by Dec. 23.