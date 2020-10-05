One class at Hilltop Elementary School in Argyle ISD had its first day of quarantine Monday after an unnamed staffer tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Parents found out about the quarantine Saturday in a letter signed by Superintendent Telena Wright.
District officials didn’t learn about the test results until “late Friday,” according to the letter.
“The district is tracing the potential of additional close contacts and if it is determined a teacher or student is considered a close contact they will be notified by the campus,” Wright wrote.
More information about the staffer and students was not included in the letter sent to parents. Three calls made by the Denton Record-Chronicle to district officials were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
Rick Herrin, a district spokesperson, said no other cases had been connected to the class by Monday afternoon. He declined to answer further questions, such as how many students were in the class and what grade they were in, citing privacy requirements.
The district was reporting eight active and five recovered cases of the virus by Monday afternoon.
Argyle ISD schools were some of the first locally to bring students back for in-person classes amid the pandemic. Saturday’s announcement to parents was also the first local class to go into quarantine reported by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The district requires fourth graders and all older students to wear face coverings while on campus.