Wednesday marked the eighth day in a row in which more than 100 Denton County residents were confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.
County health officials confirmed 151 more residents had the virus, which causes COVID-19, by Wednesday evening.
One of those was a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center.
Only a dozen days have seen confirmed virus increases pass that milestone, and all have been since June 24.
The reports of new infected residents never stopped or even significantly slowed in the county, but they have drastically increased since early June with no signs of slowing based upon a trend line of the data.
Denton, with 38 confirmations, saw the largest increase in residents with the virus across municipalities within Denton County Wednesday. Lewisville reported 22 more, unincorporated portions of Denton County added another 18, Flower Mound added 16 and 13 went to Carrollton.
Little Elm added another nine virus-positive residents and The Colony added seven.
Dallas and Frisco each had four more Denton County residents test positive for the virus. Providence Village had three more.
Each of the following added two more virus-positive Denton County residents: Aubrey, Fort Worth and Oak Point.
Each of the following added one more virus-positive Denton County resident: Bartonville, Celina, Corinth, Cross Roads, Pilot Point, Ponder, Prosper, Roanoke, Sanger and Shady Shores.