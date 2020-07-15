AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing March 11 at Northwell Health Labs in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 AP file photo

Wednesday marked the eighth day in a row in which more than 100 Denton County residents were confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.

County health officials confirmed 151 more residents had the virus, which causes COVID-19, by Wednesday evening.

One of those was a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Only a dozen days have seen confirmed virus increases pass that milestone, and all have been since June 24.

The reports of new infected residents never stopped or even significantly slowed in the county, but they have drastically increased since early June with no signs of slowing based upon a trend line of the data.

Denton, with 38 confirmations, saw the largest increase in residents with the virus across municipalities within Denton County Wednesday. Lewisville reported 22 more, unincorporated portions of Denton County added another 18, Flower Mound added 16 and 13 went to Carrollton.

Little Elm added another nine virus-positive residents and The Colony added seven.

Dallas and Frisco each had four more Denton County residents test positive for the virus. Providence Village had three more.

Each of the following added two more virus-positive Denton County residents: Aubrey, Fort Worth and Oak Point.

Each of the following added one more virus-positive Denton County resident: Bartonville, Celina, Corinth, Cross Roads, Pilot Point, Ponder, Prosper, Roanoke, Sanger and Shady Shores.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 15

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 4467 41
Argyle 21
Aubrey 26 1
Bartonville 8
Carrollton 470 4
Celina 8
Coppell 2
The Colony 301 3
Copper Canyon 8
Corinth 78
Cross Roads 7
Dallas 132 3
Denton 887 13
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 20
Flower Mound 219 1
Fort Worth 51
Frisco 207 1
Hackberry 1
Hickory Creek 14
Highland Village 38
Justin 16
Krugerville 2
Krum 31
Lake Dallas 57
Lewisville 777 8
Little Elm 217 1
Northlake 18
Oak Point 10
Pilot Point 21
Plano 15
Ponder 6
Prosper 14 1
Providence Village 21
Roanoke 34
Sanger 36
Shady Shores 15 1
Trophy Club 43
Unincorporated 551 3

Tags

Recommended for you