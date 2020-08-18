Eight more Denton County residents' deaths were attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday.
That is the largest number confirmed in a single day, breaking the previous record of seven on Aug. 13.
Five of the people included in the Tuesday announcement lived in Denton. Two were women in their 70s living at The Vintage Health Care Center, as well as a man older than 80 living in the same nursing home.
The other two Denton residents were a woman in her 70s and another man older than 80.
A Frisco woman older than 80, a Lewisville woman older than 80 and a man in his 60s living in an unincorporated portion of Denton County were also among the deceased announced Tuesday. No additional identifying information on the victims was provided by Denton County Public Health.
Denton County men accounted for just under half of all confirmed virus cases Tuesday, but they made up roughly 62% of all deaths attributed in COVID-19 in the county.
People 80 years old and older now make up the largest age cohort of COVID-19 deaths in Denton County. Right around 11% of deaths caused by the disease in the county have been confirmed in people younger than 60.
Denton County Public Health has confirmed 90 locals have died from the disease over the past few months. Due to a difference in how deaths are tracked, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 107 such deaths Tuesday.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads, responding to the announcement on Twitter, urged people to be mindful.
"The news of these deaths underscore the importance of consistently practicing the public health recommendations to ensure you and your family are safe during this ongoing pandemic," Eads wrote.
County health officials Tuesday also confirmed another 157 locals tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 8,584. An estimated 2,655 county residents were actively battling a virus infection Tuesday.
The number of locals becoming infected has trended upward the past few days, a departure from the drop and then plateau that began in late July.
Twenty-four of the newly infected locals confirmed Tuesday live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 23 live in Lewisville, 20 live in Carrollton, and 19 live in Denton.