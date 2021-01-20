Lab

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 AP file photo

Another eight residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.

DCPH conducts an investigation into each reported COVID-19 death in the county, meaning those eight people didn’t die Wednesday.

DCPH released the following information about them:

  • Two women at least 80 years of age living at Lake Village Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lewisville
  • A man at least 80 living at The Oaks at Flower Mound
  • A man at least 80 living in The Colony
  • A Carrollton man in his 70s
  • A woman at least 80 years of age living at Hollymead in Flower Mound
  • An Argyle man in his 60s
  • A man at least 80 living at Prairie Estates in Frisco

Wednesday’s announcement brought DCPH’s total COVID-19 death tally to 265 people, whereas the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 446 such county deaths by the same time.

Denton County hospitals had only three staffed intensive care unit beds available Wednesday, according to DCPH. That meant 96.8% of them were full, with the majority filled by people with COVID-19.

Additionally, DCPH confirmed Wednesday another 860 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Of those people, 167 live in Lewisville, 115 in unincorporated Denton County and 112 in Denton.

That announcement raised the countywide number of infected locals to 48,196, of whom 14,319 were estimated to still be infected.

Public schools officials in the county confirmed another 26 students and 14 staffers had contracted the virus by Tuesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student at Hodge Elementary
  • Two students at Ryan High
  • One student at McMath Middle
  • Five students and one staffer at Guyer High
  • One student at Hawk Elementary
  • One student at W.S. Ryan Elementary
  • One student at Newton Rayzor Elementary
  • One staffer at Stephens Elementary
  • One staffer at Myers Middle
  • One staffer at Strickland Middle
  • Two staffers at Rivera Elementary
  • One staffer at Crownover Middle

Argyle ISD

  • Three students and three staffers at Hilltop Elementary
  • Two students at Argyle High
  • One student at Argyle Intermediate
  • One student at Argyle Middle
  • Two students and two staffers at Argyle West Elementary

Aubrey ISD

  • One student at Brockett Elementary
  • One student and one staffer at Aubrey Middle
  • Three students at Aubrey High
  • One staffer at Fuller Elementary

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 20

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 48,196 860 265 8
Argyle 226 3 1 1
Aubrey 301 4 1
Bartonville 95 1
Carrollton 4,757 72 27 1
Celina 111 3
Coppell 17 2
The Colony 3,041 54 11 1
Copper Canyon 77 5
Corinth 1,259 25 7
Cross Roads 87 1 2
Dallas 513 2 7
Denton 7,931 112 68
DSSLC 202 0 3
Dish 4 0
Double Oak 156 0
Flower Mound 3,698 80 10 2
Fort Worth 766 13
Frisco 2,648 44 21 1
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 64 0
Hickory Creek 282 2
Highland Village 809 15 6
Justin 385 5 5
Krugerville 90 1 1
Krum 343 5 1
Lake Dallas 483 11
Lakewood Village 24 0
Lewisville 6,934 167 47 2
Little Elm 2,619 53 8
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 346 16 2
Oak Point 211 3
Pilot Point 287 5 7
Plano 168 1 1
Ponder 103 6
Prosper 151 1 1
Providence Village 371 6 1
Roanoke 580 9 1
Sanger 542 6
Shady Shores 151 4 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 749 8
Unincorporated 6,574 115 25

