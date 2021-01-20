Another eight residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
DCPH conducts an investigation into each reported COVID-19 death in the county, meaning those eight people didn’t die Wednesday.
DCPH released the following information about them:
- Two women at least 80 years of age living at Lake Village Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lewisville
- A man at least 80 living at The Oaks at Flower Mound
- A man at least 80 living in The Colony
- A Carrollton man in his 70s
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Hollymead in Flower Mound
- An Argyle man in his 60s
- A man at least 80 living at Prairie Estates in Frisco
Wednesday’s announcement brought DCPH’s total COVID-19 death tally to 265 people, whereas the Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 446 such county deaths by the same time.
Denton County hospitals had only three staffed intensive care unit beds available Wednesday, according to DCPH. That meant 96.8% of them were full, with the majority filled by people with COVID-19.
Additionally, DCPH confirmed Wednesday another 860 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Of those people, 167 live in Lewisville, 115 in unincorporated Denton County and 112 in Denton.
That announcement raised the countywide number of infected locals to 48,196, of whom 14,319 were estimated to still be infected.
Public schools officials in the county confirmed another 26 students and 14 staffers had contracted the virus by Tuesday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Hodge Elementary
- Two students at Ryan High
- One student at McMath Middle
- Five students and one staffer at Guyer High
- One student at Hawk Elementary
- One student at W.S. Ryan Elementary
- One student at Newton Rayzor Elementary
- One staffer at Stephens Elementary
- One staffer at Myers Middle
- One staffer at Strickland Middle
- Two staffers at Rivera Elementary
- One staffer at Crownover Middle
Argyle ISD
- Three students and three staffers at Hilltop Elementary
- Two students at Argyle High
- One student at Argyle Intermediate
- One student at Argyle Middle
- Two students and two staffers at Argyle West Elementary
Aubrey ISD
- One student at Brockett Elementary
- One student and one staffer at Aubrey Middle
- Three students at Aubrey High
- One staffer at Fuller Elementary