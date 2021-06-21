Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,829 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Eight more Denton County residents confirmed dead of COVID-19
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 21, 2021
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|76,767
|62
|612
|8
|Argyle
|403
|0
|5
|Aubrey
|526
|1
|4
|Bartonville
|153
|0
|1
|Carrollton
|7,035
|4
|59
|Celina
|188
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,505
|8
|18
|1
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|3
|Corinth
|1,980
|2
|14
|Cross Roads
|142
|1
|2
|Dallas
|743
|0
|10
|Denton
|11,789
|6
|160
|2
|DSSLC
|219
|0
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|271
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,529
|5
|38
|2
|Fort Worth
|1,360
|3
|8
|Frisco
|4,921
|1
|39
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|115
|0
|Hickory Creek
|446
|0
|2
|Highland Village
|1,406
|1
|11
|1
|Justin
|549
|0
|10
|Krugerville
|143
|0
|1
|Krum
|530
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|722
|0
|3
|Lakewood Village
|46
|0
|Lewisville
|10,532
|9
|91
|1
|Little Elm
|4,365
|4
|14
|New Fairview
|11
|0
|Northlake
|578
|2
|4
|Oak Point
|358
|1
|1
|Pilot Point
|464
|0
|14
|Plano
|211
|0
|12
|1
|Ponder
|192
|0
|Prosper
|304
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|644
|1
|2
|Roanoke
|953
|1
|3
|Sanger
|802
|0
|7
|Shady Shores
|225
|2
|2
|Southlake
|50
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,154
|1
|5
|Unincorporated
|11,023
|9
|59
