A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in March in Lake Success, N.Y.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,829 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 21, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 76,767 62 612 8
Argyle 403 0 5
Aubrey 526 1 4
Bartonville 153 0 1
Carrollton 7,035 4 59
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,505 8 18 1
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,980 2 14
Cross Roads 142 1 2
Dallas 743 0 10
Denton 11,789 6 160 2
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 271 0
Flower Mound 6,529 5 38 2
Fort Worth 1,360 3 8
Frisco 4,921 1 39
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 446 0 2
Highland Village 1,406 1 11 1
Justin 549 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 530 0 2
Lake Dallas 722 0 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,532 9 91 1
Little Elm 4,365 4 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 578 2 4
Oak Point 358 1 1
Pilot Point 464 0 14
Plano 211 0 12 1
Ponder 192 0
Prosper 304 0 2
Providence Village 644 1 2
Roanoke 953 1 3
Sanger 802 0 7
Shady Shores 225 2 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,154 1 5
Unincorporated 11,023 9 59

