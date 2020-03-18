Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Denton County District Clerk David Trantham closed his office to walk-in traffic Wednesday and encouraged individuals with court business to use the office's electronic filing system.
The closure affects both civil and criminal cases in district and county courts as well as jury services.
Staff will remain in the offices and process documents by mail and online. More information can be found at dentoncounty.gov/Departments/District-Clerk.