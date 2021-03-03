Texas teachers are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and school districts will still be able to require staffers and students to wear masks.
Those announcements came Wednesday from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Education Agency respectively.
School nurses were already eligible under the state’s 1A vaccination group.
The DSHS confirmed those eligible under the vaccine protocol changes are “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”
Jamie Wilson, superintendent of Denton ISD, said Wednesday he was excited to see more teachers now have the option to get vaccinated.
He was also hopeful local vaccine providers would find “a fair and equitable process for getting our teachers in the queue.”
The protocol changes also mean teachers in higher education — at colleges and universities — aren’t included in the new guidance.
Neal Smatresk, president of the University of North Texas, was clear he wasn’t happy with the state’s decision to exclude teachers in higher education.
“I’m very disappointed that faculty members that are frontline at our university haven’t yet been prioritized in the top tier of vaccinations,” he said.
He said UNT would continue to abide by its existing pandemic safety procedures “until such time as we can assure the safety of our faculty through vaccination.”
Carine Feyten, chancellor of Texas Woman’s University, was travelling to Austin Wednesday afternoon. She responded to an interview request with a written statement sent via a spokesperson.
In it, Feyten said she was happy to see teachers now toward the front of the line.
“The line may seem long, but I believe everyone will have an opportunity before long,” the statement read, in part.
The state’s vaccine announcement came one day after President Joe Biden said he wanted all teachers vaccinated by the end of March. Wednesday’s announcement by the Texas DSHS did not make mention of such a timeline.
It also reiterated that all those previously eligible to be vaccinated are still eligible.
Teachers who qualify under age and health requirements have been able to receive vaccines in Texas since the state began its first vaccination efforts.
Representatives from Denton County Public Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The state education agency’s confirmation that school districts can continue to require mask wearing came a day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the end of the state’s mask mandate on March 10.
Abbott’s order superseded “any conflicting order issued by local officials in response to the COVID-19 disaster,” which left school districts in the dark about existing pandemic safety protocols Tuesday.
The order also stated school districts should look to upcoming guidance from TEA, which came Wednesday.
Included in the TEA announcement is the caveat that school boards “may modify or eliminate” mask requirements.
Wilson confirmed DISD would continue to adhere to existing pandemic safety protocols after the statewide mask mandate lapses in the coming week.
He said there is always the possibility that some educators who left the profession temporarily might now feel comfortable returning, but that wasn’t his focus Wednesday.
“I think it’s more about making sure there’s a comfort level with our employees,” he said. “Trying to make sure that our teachers are in as safe a situation as possible has always been our priority.”