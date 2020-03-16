Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Denton officials announced late Monday that paramedics will screen for COVID-19 before allowing people to attend Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Paramedics will use the same screening methods used on emergency calls, including an infrared check for temperature, to look for signs of the virus before allowing entry.
In addition, the city plans to rearrange seating and add additional rooms to create additional space for attendees who want or need to participate in the meeting.
Council member Deb Armintor called the effort "well-intentioned" but disagreed with the decision not to postpone the agenda, except for discussing whether to extend the public emergency since the city is expected to vote on the special taxing districts for Cole and Hunter Ranch on Tuesday night.
Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed some of the state's rules for tele-meetings Monday, making it easier for local governments to set up and conduct virtual meetings that meet the spirit of public participation and the requirements of open meetings laws.