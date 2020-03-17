Family members of residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center and the 12 other centers across the state received a letter Monday detailing new restrictions for visits, according to documents obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Denton’s center is the largest of the 13 in Texas, with 446 individuals with developmental disabilities living there and 1,727 employees who care for them.
Family visits will only be allowed one-on-one and in designated areas after a risk analysis. In addition, residents will not be allowed to leave campus, except for medical care. That prohibition includes home visits.
The letter did not indicate when the restrictions would end.