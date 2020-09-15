AP_20190654715942.jpg

A Denton State Supported Living Center resident is one of 96 people who tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday.

This is the second center resident to test positive this month.

DCPH also reported 92 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,566. There are an estimated 1,554 active cases in Denton County.

Three Denton ISD staff members also reported to county health officials they had tested positive for the coronavirus. They work at Guyer High School, Evers Park Elementary School and Hawk Elementary School. Four students in Denton ISD were reported as testing positive — two at Ryan High School, one at Guyer and one at Newton Rayzor Elementary School — as well as one student at Lake Dallas Middle School in Lake Dallas ISD.

Denton and Carrollton each added 14 new cases Tuesday, and Lewisville added 10.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 15

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11,225 96 105
Argyle 49 0
Aubrey 71 0 1
Bartonville 28 0
Carrollton 1,216 14 16
Celina 15 1
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 729 8 4
Copper Canyon 16 0
Corinth 251 4 2
Cross Roads 11 0
Dallas 293 0 6
Denton 2,162 14 31
DSSLC 101 1 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 651 8 1
Fort Worth 163 1
Frisco 433 6 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 11 1
Hickory Creek 50 0
Highland Village 139 5 3
Justin 40 1
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 64 1
Lake Dallas 143 1
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,775 10 17
Little Elm 586 5 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 41 0
Pilot Point 103 2 1
Plano 30 0
Ponder 16 1
Prosper 27 1 1
Providence Village 66 1
Roanoke 98 0 1
Sanger 124 1
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 122 0
Unincorporated 1,458 9 7

