A Denton State Supported Living Center resident is one of 96 people who tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday.
This is the second center resident to test positive this month.
DCPH also reported 92 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,566. There are an estimated 1,554 active cases in Denton County.
Three Denton ISD staff members also reported to county health officials they had tested positive for the coronavirus. They work at Guyer High School, Evers Park Elementary School and Hawk Elementary School. Four students in Denton ISD were reported as testing positive — two at Ryan High School, one at Guyer and one at Newton Rayzor Elementary School — as well as one student at Lake Dallas Middle School in Lake Dallas ISD.
Denton and Carrollton each added 14 new cases Tuesday, and Lewisville added 10.
