Denton declared a public emergency late Friday, an important step that allows the city to expand its authority to respond, particularly with emergency spending. In the city's case, that authority extends to limiting some public gatherings.
But City Manager Todd Hileman on Monday said he expects the public emergency to be extended to the end of March — and possibly through April.
“Information is changing so rapidly,” Hileman said. “We don’t know how long it’s going to last.”
Much about the public’s response to the pandemic reminds him of the days following the 9/11 attacks and the 2008 global financial crisis when consumer confidence plummeted.
The city depends on sales tax. Between university closures and cancellations, and the hits to the hospitality industry, he has asked the city’s finance staff to plan for as much as a 25% to 35% reduction in sales tax. He has already frozen new hires for all but critical employees.
“As public stewards, we have to keep the power on and the water safe,” Hileman said. “We have to be respectful, too, that people may be losing money or their jobs and getting laid off.”
In the emergency declaration, the city also weighed into the fray over public gatherings, something neighboring towns and cities have not done — although some have canceled public meetings or postponed municipal court hearings. (See sidebar.)
Denton has prohibited mass gatherings of 250 people or more through 5 p.m. Friday, March 20 — basically through the extended spring break — if the City Council does not extend the mayor’s declaration further.
Some churches canceled services; others did not. Some performances were canceled; others were not. Some businesses made operational changes; others did not.
The apparent inconsistency in public responses left people confused and wondering, for example, why a day care remains open even as the school district extends spring break.
Public health officials want to slow the spread so that nurses, doctors and hospitals don’t get overwhelmed. Different kinds of gatherings present different risks for the kind of rapid spread that could overwhelm health care providers, city officials said.
In a large group, one infected person can speed up the virus’s spread by coming into contact with a lot of people.
But people aren’t in close contact at the grocery store and similar places, which helps minimize the risk while maintaining another important need (i.e., being able to buy food). Similarly, other public places that serve critical needs, such as day care centers or transit, can mitigate the risk of transmission with other practices.
For example, Denton County Transportation Authority announced new cleaning procedures for rail cars, buses and buildings that focus on high-touch areas and spray sanitizing.
COVID-19 is more dangerous for older adults and people with heart or lung disease or diabetes than for younger, healthy people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Still, gatherings larger than 20 people should be canceled when they involve high-risk groups, both city and health officials have said. The University of North Texas, for example, canceled all spring classes at OLLI, its lifelong learning program for individuals age 50 and older. The city closed both the Denton Senior Center and the Natatorium until further notice.
In addition, city library programs have been canceled through Saturday, March 22, and “high-touch” recreation facilities, such as fitness rooms and gyms, were also closed through Saturday.
In-person proceedings at the Municipal Court have been suspended until April 1, a recommendation from the Office of Court Administration, a state agency.
City staff are working out a schedule to split into shifts in order to sustain a long-term response to the pandemic and the economic fallout, Hileman said.
That will include more virtual offices in order to protect city employees who need to stay healthy, too.
“We still have to have a presence,” Hileman said.