Parks officials closed the Goldfield Tennis Center and suspended lesson programs for at least two weeks after a participant tested positive for COVID-19.
The city's tennis contractor, Bad Dawg Tennis, received word that a youth participant receiving lessons on June 15 and June 22 later fell ill. The individual tested positive for the virus on June 27.
According to a memo to the Denton City Council Thursday, 24 youth participated in the tennis program on different days and times during the week with one instructor per four players per court. The tennis contractor notified participants in the affected group to self-quarantine for 14 days and test for the virus, if possible. The other program participants were also notified.
The city has suspended all private lessons, group lessons and drop-ins at the Goldfield Tennis Center for at least 14 days. In addition, the facility will be sanitized and cleaned thoroughly, staff said.