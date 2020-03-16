Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
With the first presumptive case of COVID-19 that was identified by Denton County Public Health officials on Sunday, a few Denton nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have restricted access to safeguard residents from exposure.
The patient, according to DCPH, is a man in his 30s whose permanent residence is outside of Denton County, but the patient is in home isolation in Double Oak. The case is presumed until confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At Carriage House Assisted Living of Denton, precautions were implemented to reduce the possible spread of coronavirus within high-risk populations, such as people over the age of 65 and those with chronic health conditions. Jackie Ketchev, Director of Nursing at Carriage House, said the facility is restricting access to all visitors, including family members.
“We are pretty much on lockdown, and only medical necessary personnel will be allowed,” Ketchev said. “We did have visiting hours before, but we cut that yesterday, and only home health and hospice will be here if it’s really necessary.”
In addition, she said the nursing staff is cleaning stations and common areas of the facility multiple times per day.
For those with family members at Denton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, management said the facility is following state and federal guidelines for safeguarding residents. However, management said that aside from limiting visitation hours, the facility was not able to discuss which precautions were being taken to safeguard residents from coronavirus.
The CDC announced recommendations Sunday evening that for the next eight weeks “organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.” Events include gatherings such as conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies.
Additionally, should events be carried out, the CDC recommends adhering to guidelines on hand hygiene and social distancing for protecting “vulnerable populations.” While the recommendation does not supersede the advice of local officials, who on Friday issued declarations of emergency recommending against gatherings of more than 250 people, the city of Denton on Saturday strongly urged organizations that serve “high-risk populations” to cancel gathering of more than 20 people.
At Brookdale Senior Living facilities in Denton, administrators and health officials are acting with caution and reinforcing procedures for contagious illnesses such as coronavirus, said Heather Hunter, a company spokeswoman. She said that “right now, our main focus is prevention, [and] we are following local and state protocols for visitors.”
“In areas that are currently experiencing a higher risk of infection, we are strongly discouraging visitors,” stated a media statement provided by Hunter. “In addition, we have suspended Brookdale sponsored/planned group outings and suspended groups of three or more coming into the community (other than family, third party medical/clinical providers).”