During trying times of COVID-19 social distancing, some Denton neighbors are showcasing teddy bears in their windows to entertain kids with a "bear hunt" — a scavenger hunt in which children and their families can spot the bears while on a walk or drive.
Bear hunts around the country were inspired by Michael Rosen’s 1989 book, Going on a Bear Hunt, which Rosen recently read aloud in a YouTube video.
“I can't remember how I heard about it,” Denton parent Rebecca Ivey said of Rosen’s picture book. “But my kids and I were trying to take walks daily. You know, take a break between school and work, so during lunchtime, we would take a walk around the neighborhood. And we started looking for bears around our neighborhood. And when the kids heard about it, too, they wanted to put bears and various other stuffed animals in their windows.”
With Denton County's stay-at-home order continuing through April 30, teddy bear hunting is a way for children to abide by social distancing guidelines while still having some fun.
“The bear hunt is a very positive example of neighborhood unity in this time of isolation,” Denton resident Patricia Stepken said.
Stepken recounted a moment of this “neighborhood unity” when she saw a family of four walking in front of her house. A mother and father and their twin 3-year-old girls, who were skipping along the sidewalk, spotted the bear in Stepken’s window and waved to her and her dog.
Stepken said she set up her bear as a way “to say ‘hi’ to the people who take a walk in the afternoons, without exposing anyone to coronavirus."
The Denton Public Library has also gotten involved.
“I think that it really gives the kids and their parents plenty to do when they go out to get a little bit of exercise in the fresh air,” said Stacey Irish-Keffer, youth services librarian at Denton's North Branch Library. “It kind of gives them a little bit of a purpose so that they're not just wandering about, but they can be engaging in their community. They can walk around … and find these objects in people's windows that can encourage them to come past the library, make sure they remember that we're here and that we're a part of the community.”
The library had already been planning its 30th annual teddy bear celebration for the spring. Instead, because of social distancing, the library organized a virtual bear-themed Story Time Live, which has gotten more than 1,000 views, Irish-Keffer said.
“There was a neighborhood community that had put their teddy bears in their windows so that kids could do the bear hunt around their neighborhood,” Irish-Keffer said. “And I thought: Oh my goodness, we just did our bear parade. This fits well ... kind of matches our theme. It goes with what we just did, and it would be a great way to promote the library. ”
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been a stress on many people's lives, Irish-Keffer said the library has been able to connect to Denton residents more through the bear hunt and social media, continuing to act as a public service.
“We've done some social media in the past, but this is really kind of pushing all of us to work on it instead of just letting one person kind of do the social media,” she said. “We're all trying, working together to come up with content, come up with stuff to engage our library customers. I think there's a very good chance that this is going to open doors for us and open our imaginations so that we will definitely all be thinking in a more community and social media [way] and in a variety of new ways.”