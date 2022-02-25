Updated guidance places Denton County in a “medium” risk category instead of the “high” risk category it had been under the previous rubric. That means the federal government no longer recommends universal indoor masking for people in Denton County.
City staffers, writing in a Friday report Feb. 25, said council members would have the opportunity to discuss its mask mandate and later vote on whether or not to remove it.
Council members this past Monday discussed a legal threat received by interim City Manager Sara Hensley sent by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office demanding the city drop its mandate by noon this past Tuesday.
The majority opinion at the time was to not cave to Paxton’s demands and instead wait for the CDC announcement later in the week. Council members at the time did not know the CDC would alter its recommendations for universal indoor masking.
“This council has pretty consistently referenced the CDC as our guiding authority on public health measures,” Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer said during that discussion.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth was the only vocal dissenter from that path. He hinted about the financial impact lawsuits would bring to Denton taxpayers.
He and council member Jesse Davis were the only dissenting votes, but Davis did not speak publicly Monday.
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.