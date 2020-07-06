As local COVID-19 cases rise, Denton has limited public access to some facilities starting Monday to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission among residents and staff.
Along with some closures and restrictions, the city also noted in a news release that anyone entering a city facility is required to wear a face covering under Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide order.
Denton City Hall is open to the public by appointment only, including the city secretary’s office, city manager’s office and Development Services.
Most offices at City Hall East will remain closed to the public with the exception of the Municipal Court and customer services, although in-person access may be limited.
The front lobby of the Denton Police Department is also closed until further notice. Fingerprinting services along with solicitor permit processing are not available.
Walk-in access to North Branch Library has been suspended. All three Denton Public Library branches offer drive-up window pickups for held items, appointments for computer and internet use, virtual librarian assistance and more.
Goldfield Tennis Center remains open, but contracted tennis programs are suspended until July 14. North Lakes Recreation Center is open, but access to workout facilities may be limited.
Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center is open for appointments scheduled 24 hours in advance. The city landfill will remain open during normal business hours.