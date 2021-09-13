More than 1,000 students and employees across Denton ISD have tested positive for the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing pandemic as of the reporting deadline of Sept. 10.
Classes had been in session for just over four weeks at that point, during which district officials had reported a total of 969 students and 126 employees had tested positive for the virus.
DISD relies upon students and parents to self-report infections, which are then collected and reported each Friday. Infections also are reported to Denton County Public Health, which has confirmed a dramatic spike in infections over the past several weeks.
Guyer High had the largest number of infected students by Friday evening, with 115 confirmed sick since the start of the school year. It was followed by Ryan High, with 94 such infections.
Harpool Middle had confirmed the largest number of employee infections with 11 by Friday. It also had the largest student infection rate, which was calculated by the Denton Record-Chronicle using total student infections confirmed by DISD and campus enrollment included in the district's weekly infection reports.
Harpool had a student infection rate of 7.92% by Friday evening. It was followed by Shultz Elementary at 6.84%, EP Rayzor Elementary at 6.77%, Myers Middle at 6.04% and Crownover Middle at 5.64%.
