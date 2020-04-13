Updates on the district’s meal distribution program, as well as other issues related to COVID-19, will be discussed toward the top of Denton ISD’s Tuesday meeting.
Board members, school officials and listeners will meet remotely for the second time since the virus began to spread across Texas last month.
As with all regular board meetings, board members will get things rolling at 6 p.m. Those wishing to listen in will be able to do so by following a link on the district’s website sometime Tuesday.
The district had served more than 100,000 meals as part of its distribution program by April 3, according to a presentation posted to the district’s agenda.
The meal program has gone through several iterations and currently allows parents to drive by select campuses to have food put in their trunk without leaving their vehicle.
Just before the first open forum, officials will update those listening on how Superintendent Jamie Wilson has utilized the emergency powers granted to him during the March 24 board meeting.
Those wishing to comment during the open forum are able to sign up through the district’s website. Sign-ups close at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Spread across nine items in the district’s consent agenda, board members have more than $4.67 million in spending to authorize. Board members typically approve all consent items in a single vote without discussion about each individual item.
The largest chunk of the money set to be approved will go toward the purchase of 19 buses for a total of more than $2 million.
New buses would replace some of the older vehicles in the district’s fleet, thereby eliminating all buses without air conditioning. Two grants awarded to the district will reimburse officials and taxpayers more than $1.6 million after the purchases.