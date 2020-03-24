Denton ISD school board members will discuss extending school closures into the foreseeable future during today's — somewhat irregular — meeting.
The meeting will be held virtually for those wishing to listen in, and citizens wanting to comment can register through the district's website.
The item is set to be workshopped at the top of today's agenda before going to a vote.
In part, the agenda item reads: "Denton ISD facilities ... will remain effectively closed for the foreseeable future for all purposes and whenever feasible all work of the District will be done remotely and conducted electronically."
A link to join the broadcast is meant to be posted at dentonisd.org/trustees sometime this afternoon. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.
DISD is hardly alone in opting for virtual meetings as positive cases of COVID-19 rack up across Denton County. The University of North Texas System and Lake Dallas ISD school board, to name two, also opted for similar arrangements this week.
Also included in the item are emergency powers for Superintendent Jamie Wilson. If granted, the powers would enable Wilson to continue paying employees, hire contract workers, declare a catastrophe in order to extend deadlines under the Texas Public Information Act, and increase the purchasing limit to $250,000 for emergency items.
The full resolution can be found in the meeting's agenda. It's scheduled as the final vote board members will take before breaking for a closed session.