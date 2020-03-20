Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.Denton ISD staffers and volunteers handed out more than 11,000 meals to kids across the district from Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon.
With schools closed because of COVID-19, students across the district might have gone hungry without the district’s efforts.
Several area districts, including Denton, announced earlier this week that schools will remain closed until at least April 6. Gov. Greg Abbott has since announced an identical time frame for all schools across the state.
On Friday, the Texas Education Agency had a searchable map on its website to find school districts distributing meals.
Chris Bomberger, executive director for child nutrition at Denton ISD, said the district first started coordinating ways to get food into kids’ hands beginning on Tuesday. As of Friday, employees and volunteers were passing out food at 15 campuses and making daily trips to more than two dozen other spots across the district.
Knowing not all students can easily make their way to campuses, the district began busing meals to other locations Thursday. Bomberger said district workers picked the locations based on population density and economic need.
Denton ISD meals during pandemic
He said people across the economic spectrum are hurting now, but the district can’t be everywhere at once.
He said workers were able to prepare and pass out roughly 3,300 meals on Friday alone.
Bomberger said the program is funded through the federal government similarly to the program that allows districts to provide food when schools are closed for the summer. That program offers food to all children and teens, from birth to age 18, without requiring any identification.
“We’d like to be feeding more kids,” Bomberger said by phone Friday afternoon. “Our goal is to be feeding 10,000 kids a day,” and he thinks that’s within reach.
The hefty volunteer network required to accomplish that goal is coordinated by Courtney Martin, a community engagement specialist with the district.
Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Martin said she has heard from more than 500 people interested in volunteering for the program, and she needs roughly 120 of them each day to keep things rolling.
Bomberger estimated roughly the same number of Denton ISD employees involved in executing the program. Those people range from administrators to bus drivers and kitchen workers.
All the district’s hourly workers are still being paid, Bomberger said, and those who elect to continue working are receiving additional hours at time-and-a-half.
Martin said volunteers prep food before either handing it out from campuses or riding a bus to pass out meals across the district. She said each volunteer puts in two or three hours a day when they help out.
“If [any volunteer] is questioning if they’re making a difference, they absolutely are,” she said.
She said the form volunteers fill out is much shorter than typical for district volunteers. Those passing out meals aren’t required to pass a background check, she said, but at no point would they be alone with a student.
Additionally, volunteers are always with district employees. So far, the lower demand for breakfast has meant volunteers are only working to prepare and pass out lunch.
Those thinking about volunteering can follow this link to let Martin know you’re interested: https://bit.ly/2U8mGBG. Filling out the form does not lock you into helping out.