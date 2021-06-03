Bus ridership in Denton ISD for the 2020-21 school year was roughly half of what it would be in a more normal school year.
Sheryl Alden, DISD's director of transportation, said that owes to two major factors: parental faith in pandemic protocols and the district's online learning option.
In a normal school year — think 2018-19 — Alden said bus drivers would ferry roughly 7,500 students to school in the morning and back home in the afternoon.
"This year, we did about half that," she said.
The complexity for folks like Alden and Conor Wallace, the bus route supervisor, came partly from the uneven distribution of ridership across the district.
For example, Alden said, some routes would be largely unaffected, while others would have five or so students on any given day.
The bus route from Providence Place Apartments to Myers Middle School was at normal ridership numbers this year owing in part to the long distance to campus, Alden said.
Myers Middle had a typical in-person attendance rate compared with other district campuses at the top of the 2020-21 school year.
"It would have been better if it were more consistent for us," Alden said.
An added difficulty came when 10-15 of the district's 187 drivers were too uncomfortable with the pandemic risks to return for another school year.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson, addressing the Denton Chamber of Commerce this past week, said there was a threat of having even fewer drivers before the district raised driver pay early in the school year.
He said he loved Buc-ee's as much as the next guy, but competitive pay from businesses like it meant DISD had to up its game.
On Sept. 22, school board members approved a pay raise of $3.25 per hour for bus drivers, which bumped their pay up to closer to $20 an hour.
By that point, Deputy Superintendent Richard Valenta said 40 bus drivers had been hired away by other districts or transportation services.
Alden said the pay raise made DISD competitive with other districts in the region.
Those issues compounded and forced the district to cut 22 of its 125 routes.
Roughly a third of those came back with the return of more students to in-person classes throughout the school year.
Alden said they might have been able to retain some of those bus drivers if the district had been able to implement social distancing on the buses.
"We would have loved to be able to social distance on the school bus … but it just wasn't reasonable," Alden said.
The district would have had to rapidly expand its fleet of 207 buses to anywhere between 300 and 400 to make it possible, and that option was made impossible by both cost and logistics.
Now the task is to prepare for next year.
Unknown enrollment in Denton ISD's virtual academy might have the largest impact on ridership numbers in the 2021-22 school year.
Alden, who doesn't officially take over as director until July 1 when Jim Watson's retirement becomes final, said she and her staff are planning on and preparing for a full return to normal bus operations.
That means hiring more drivers and getting them trained for the job if they don't already have their commercial driver's licenses. In the event they don't have enough drivers, Alden said many staff members have their CDLs and will be able to fill in as needed.
"I won't know about how many students will be returning into the fall until the first part of July … but we've always expected them to come back 100%," she said.