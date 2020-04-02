Denton ISD’s meal distribution program will shift beginning Monday.
For weeks, the district has handed out meals to families from campuses and more recently began delivering food by school bus to locations across the school district.
The bus delivery program will stop after Friday’s planned stops. Instead meals will be passed out at 18 campuses across the district.
According to a notice sent out late Thursday afternoon, the move is meant to further comply with stay-at-home orders in place. By tightening the program, the district will be able to keep the small army of volunteers that helped run the program home.
Lunch and breakfast for the following day will be passed out at the campuses from noon until 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Regardless of whether or not they attend Denton ISD schools, all children are welcome to pick up food.
Ryan High School has been added to the existing list of 17 campuses distributing food.
Dubbed “Table to Trunk,” the program will have families remain in their vehicles. A staff member will then put the requested number of meals in the trunk to further diminish in-person contact.
“Moving forward, our staff is working to bundle multiple meals, food for several days, in an effort to honor the precautionary ‘Stay at Home’ order,” according to the district notice.
A spokesman for the school district said staffers will reevaluate the program to see if bus delivery should resume at a later time.
For more information, visit dentonisd.org/meals.
Para información en español, llame al 940-369-0419.