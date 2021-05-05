More than 100 people had already been given the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the time Denton ISD’s Wednesday clinic was scheduled to open at 4 p.m.
It was slotted to run until 7 p.m., while vaccines lasted, at the LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex, and walk-in patients were accepted without need for identification, according to a district email.
The effort was the second from the district made possible by vaccine donations by Dr. Anna Burke’s office in Denton.
Kathy Malmberg, coordinator for health services for Denton ISD, said the first clinic was held on April 27 at Guyer High School, and roughly 200 of the 300 available doses were given out to those who showed up within the two-hour window.
Vaccines were given on a first-come, first-served basis at both clinics, and the district sent word ahead of time to roughly 72,000 email addresses of parents, employees and others associated with the district to get the word out.
Malmberg was busy drawing up doses away from patients Wednesday afternoon, but she said she hadn’t seen any adverse reactions so far.
She said many district employees, such as cafeteria and maintenance workers, were among those getting vaccinated Wednesday alongside their family members.
Also, “a lot of people here so far have been from the trailer parks out off of [Loop 288],” she said.
She said eight school nurses were helping to administer the shots, and Dr. Burke’s office would hold onto vaccines that weren’t used during the clinic.
Doses were drawn up from vials into needles as needed to reduce waste.
“We’re happy people are coming and getting vaccines in arms,” Malmberg said.
Those who were vaccinated Wednesday are scheduled to return for their second dose on May 27.