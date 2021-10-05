Denton ISD is ready to take the focus off the ongoing pandemic in exchange for a greater emphasis on learning.
That’s evidenced in the structure of public meetings, school board agendas have moved pandemic updates toward the end of each meeting in recent week. It’s also clear from the way officials talk about their district, and they’ll tell you as much.
Superintendent Jamie Wilson, for instance, said as much during his Tuesday afternoon appearance before the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board.
That doesn’t mean pandemic considerations aren’t still necessary or that the pandemic doesn’t still have its less-than-subtle way of affecting most everything.
For example, Denton ISD, like many other school districts, is having a hard time filling entry level positions and getting substitute teachers into classrooms.
“We’re seeing worker shortages in our entry level paraprofessional, cafeteria worker, bus driver, maintenance and custodial areas,” Wilson said Tuesday.
“That’s not the same for substitutes,” he said.
He explained most available substitute teachers are retired teachers, which is a group less willing to take health risks amid the pandemic.
A classroom in need of a substitute could reliably be filled more than 90% of the time in more normal years, but Wilson said that rate has dropped to 50-60% at times during the pandemic.
“The need is greater than what’s out there,” he summarized.
Instead of a shortage, Texas is still grappling with a longer-term teacher retention issue. One way the state is trying to fight that, which Wilson alluded to Tuesday, is through an incentive program whereby the best performing teachers would get pay bonuses for helping the students who need them most.
“You can do teacher incentive allotments, you can do compensation... but if that’s not matching the growth and the retirement levels on the backend, you’re going to have a gap,” Wilson said.
Districts can push out incentive plans and higher compensation, but districts will still be left with shortages if they don’t provide sweet enough deals to prospective teachers to at least keep up with the growing need.
In a fast growing district like DISD, replacing teachers who retire or leave the profession isn’t enough each year when new campuses opening nearly every year becomes the norm.
Masking
DISD had changed its official stance toward mask wearing a few times during the 2021-22 school year by Tuesday afternoon, but the practical requirements for students and employees have remained the same.
Mask-wearing was optional from the start of the school year until Aug. 24, 2021, when Wilson announced during a board meeting that students and staffers would be required to mask up in most instances when indoors on campuses.
That policy shift didn’t include any disciplinary measures for students who didn’t comply, which led some mask proponents to cry foul and say the mask mandate was a mandate in name only.
Wilson and other DISD officials maintained the ultimate goal is to keep students learning in school, so sending them home for not wearing a face covering would be counterproductive.
The Texas Education Agency, which had so far maintained a rigid neutrality on the issue of mandatory masking, changed its guidance on Sept. 17 to fall in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on local mask mandates.
DISD followed suit by reverting its policy on masking from “required” to “recommended” on Sept. 20.
When asked Tuesday if he would have made the same call without a move by TEA, Wilson said he might have gone another week or so before making the same ultimate decision.
He pointed to declining infection rates in DISD schools as the reason, but he said he might have been more conservative in his decision making had TEA not changed course.
Thinking back on the decision to more strongly recommend face coverings in school, Wilson recalled when the district had to call parents on eight kindergartners at Shultz Elementary to report their children had been in contact with somebody with the coronavirus.
He was already receiving advice from local health officials to require masking, and infections on campuses were skyrocketing.
“To hear the fright in their tone and their voice, concern about their kid ... it was one of those deals of ‘let’s just do everything we can for that not to be the case moving forward,’” Wilson said.