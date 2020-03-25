Beginning Wednesday, Denton ISD's meal delivery program stopped its morning breakfast deliveries. Instead, both breakfast and lunch will be offered for pickup at sites around the district from noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
In an email sent to parents late Tuesday afternoon, the district said the move is meant to keep families from leaving their homes more than once per day.
Like many other districts in the area, Denton ISD has been handing out meals to kids while schools are closed amid the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.
The first meals were handed out last week. A district spokeswoman announced during Tuesday's school board meeting that more than 16,000 meals had been given out through the program.
All children are served, even if they aren't Denton ISD students. A complete list of pickup locations can be found on the district's website at dentonisd.org/meals.