The Denton Community Food Center is hanging in there thanks to donations and being able to get food from retailers again, but what they’re able to provide for clients varies day to day.
Board chairman Tom Newell said in April that they saw a jump in clientele in late March and that they couldn’t keep up with demand since their supply was dwindling. The supply was dwindling faster than it was being replenished, but being able to purchase from retailers again has provided much-needed milk and eggs for families.
“We’re still a little uneasy about food supply, but I wouldn’t characterize that it’s stopped or slowed… it’s a day by day thing,” Newell said.
The percentage of first-time clients stopping by on pantry days has still stayed high from 62% on April 22 to 58% on May 13 and they're still serving about 70 families per day. Even with Texas reopening, Newell said they’re still seeing a large number of clients because of a lack of child care for nonessential workers that are returning to work.
The food center has also gotten sparks of luck recently.
A large bakery in Los Angeles had baked goods that retailers weren’t purchasing, so the food center’s clients are getting a taste of danishes and croissants in their package. A truck filled with potatoes from Idaho was rejected by a Walmart in Oklahoma, so Denton Community Food Center received 3 pallets of potatoes ready for baking.
“It’s all cyclical,” Newell said about the surprise food deliveries. “I have no idea how long it [will] last.”
On Wednesday, Newell said they added two extra grocery bags to their package because of the number of baked goods they had. It brought up the average 70-pound package per household to about 107 pounds, but Newell said it may just be a one-time thing that they could distribute that much more.
Food donations from the community are still trickling into the center’s packages. Donations from the community go through quarantine for seven to nine days.
“[COVID-19] will begin to wind down at some point but [donations are] definitely helping us supplement and get us through things while we begin to rebuild the retail relationship. We appreciate the community support,” he said.
The center receives about 1,000 pounds of food daily from donations, Newell said, which translates into about 700 meals.
Donations and supply from retailers help add to the food from Tarrant Area Food Bank that the Denton Community Food Center distributes, especially since the food bank has many partners in the area and provides food with other organized mobile pantries in North Texas.
Along with mobile events, the food bank also has a monthly food pantry in Denton that takes place every second Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at 306 N. Loop 288, Suite 400.
“As a whole across all of our agencies, we’ve increased distribution by 80% compared to pre-COVID,” said Dylan Solis, a spokesperson for the food bank. “It’s definitely been a challenge, but we’ve been working diligently with partners to make sure food is getting out to the community.”
Solis said the food bank has distributed more than 500,000 pounds of food in Denton County since March 1.
Starting Monday, the Denton Community Food Center is changing its hours from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays to 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Other Tarrant Area Food Bank food events this month include an event at Zera Coffee with Freedom Food Pantry from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Willowwood Church of the Nazarene at 1513 Willowwood St. and on May 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Zera Coffee at 420 E. McKinney St.