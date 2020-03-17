Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.The Denton City Council stopped short Tuesday of forcing restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms to close as it extended the local emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of April.
The emergency declaration prohibits mass gatherings of more than 100 people in the Denton city limits, with exceptions for essential business, health and transit services. The declaration urges other businesses, such as manufacturers and warehouses, to implement recommendations from federal, state and county health officials meant to protect employees. Owners of large restaurants also are urged to reduce seating to meet that limitation, but they won’t face a citation — at least not for now.
“That’s the nuclear option for a city,” council member Jesse Davis said. “It has the potential to destroy a business. I don’t think it’s necessary right now, but that could change.”
The county’s emergency declaration contains no such prohibitions, only recommendations. But city officials said Denton’s dense population warrants different considerations.
Council members made many decisions Tuesday afternoon after a briefing from Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson. Richardson told city leaders that, for now, the virus is contained in Denton County. In other words, the two known patients with COVID-19 and the people they’ve been in contact with are isolated and quarantined, respectively.
That changes should someone test positive for the virus and their exposure cannot be traced, Richardson said.
In addition to extending the disaster declaration, council members were briefed on the city’s continuing response, including building closures.
Beginning Wednesday, all city buildings — animal services, libraries, recreation facilities and offices — will be closed to the public until Monday, April 6, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, with a few exceptions. In addition to maintaining essential services — electricity, water, trash, sewer and public safety — the city will offer some services by appointment.
City employees will be working in shifts, at home one week and back in the office the next. The staggered presence should help reduce the risk of transmitting the virus among employees while maintaining city services, City manager Todd Hileman said.
In addition, the Fire Department has activated its emergency response plan for pandemics in order to protect paramedics and police officers, Fire Chief Kenneth Hedges said.
Municipal court proceedings area suspended until April 1, but clerks are taking calls and processing payments.
Parks, including trails and dog parks, will remain open, but residents are encouraged to maintain “social distance,” or stay about six feet away from each other. The MLK Recreation Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with visitors encouraged to maintain social distance and additional cleanings.
Online services remain available through the Denton Public Library, with the opportunity for patrons to place holds and pick up items at the drive-up window at North Branch Library or new curbside pickups offered at Emily Fowler Central or South Branch Libraries.
All board and commission meetings have been canceled through the end of the month. Development Services will not accept new applications for any projects that need review by either the City Council or the Planning and Zoning Commission. But permits that require only administrative approval will be processed.
Animal Services will not accept owner-surrendered pets, and animal control officers will respond only to emergency calls. The Linda McNatt Animal Control and Adoption Center will make appointments for owners to retrieve lost pets or to adopt out a pet.
The Solid Waste Department will continue to send crews for curbside and valet pickup, as well as for household chemical and hazardous waste. The reuse store is closed and not open for drop-offs.
The City Council is expected to revisit its emergency response plan at its next meeting on April 7.
More information is available on the city’s website, cityofdenton.com.