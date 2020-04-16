Voters eager to participate in upcoming elections without the fear of contracting COVID-19 may soon be flooding the Denton County elections office with applications for mail-in ballots.
Texas allows both individuals with disabilities and those age 65 and older to apply each year to receive all their ballots by mail. A Texas judge sided with the ACLU this week, saying that that the pandemic qualifies under the state’s accommodations for voters with disabilities.
Denton County Elections Administrator Frank Phillips said his office was aware of the order but won’t receive it officially until the judge signs it and sends it to the Secretary of State’s office.
As elections administrators talk among themselves about the decision, no one could remember anything quite like it, Phillips said.
“But we all learned long ago that sometimes the unexpected happens, and quickly, and we adapt to the situation,” Phillips wrote in an email.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton indicated his disappointment in the ruling Wednesday, saying that it allows “perfectly healthy voters” to take advantage of an accommodation meant for those with disabilities or illness.
An informal opinion issued by the Attorney General’s Office showed Paxton is willing to prosecute individual voters who seek the disability accommodation, depending on the facts of the case.
The announcement could have a chilling effect on voters who are counting on the accommodation. In addition, the state is expected to appeal the decision.
Phillips said he’d urge caution for now.
“I am hoping that any appeal, and an ultimate decision, comes quickly so we, and voters, are clear on who can submit an application for ballot by mail,” Phillips said.
Elections administrators around the state have processed applications for mail-in ballots for the 2020 year since Jan. 1. But the deadline to apply to receive a mail-in ballot in time for an election is 60 days before.
So voters planning to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary runoffs, currently scheduled for July 14, would have until mid-May to apply. Voters looking ahead at the November election have even more time to apply.
The Denton elections office has remained open through the pandemic. A skeleton crew rotates to handle incoming mail and voter registrations, Phillips said.
“We have tables and drop boxes set up in our lobby for the public to conduct our most common forms of voter registration business, such as voter registration applications, ballot-by-mail applications and deputy voter registrar documents,” Phillips said. “We also have a phone set up so anyone can directly communicate with the on-duty staff through a glass window.”
And they haven’t had any trouble lining up poll workers for the July 14 runoff, either.
“We have some seriously dedicated poll workers in Denton County,” Phillips said. “They have stepped up to the plate even during these uncertain times.”
The office has already begun planning for in-person voting during the runoff with social distancing in mind, he added.
The office won’t promote the ballot-by-mail option without a final decision and guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office, he said.
But they aren’t worried about having the resources they need if that is required, he added.
“It’s definitely going to be challenging, which may mean more work and certainly different work,” Phillips said.