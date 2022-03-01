Denton City Council members killed the city’s mask mandate and formally appointed its first female city manager Tuesday.
In total, Denton residents were under a city mask mandate for less than seven months.
The mandate’s current iteration was scheduled to expire on March 31, but City Council members unanimously decided to rescind it early.
Council members went into a brief unscheduled closed session early during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting to discuss the ramifications of removing the city’s mask mandate and/or its disaster declaration, which gives it the authority to have a mandate.
Members returned to their public meeting 20 minutes later to say they would happily rescind both the mandate and declaration as soon as possible.
A vote on the matter was originally slated as the last item of business during Tuesday’s meeting, but council members were clear they would like to cast their votes earlier if possible.
Their first mask mandate passed in a split vote in mid-August 2021 and was reauthorized in split votes regularly since that meeting.
A majority of council members based their support for the mandate on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which previously suggested counties with high pandemic transmission should require universal indoor masking.
That guidance changed this past Friday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the CDC no longer recommends universal indoor masking for Denton County.
The City Council’s decision to drop the mandate will likely make moot two lawsuits based upon the mandate. The first was Denton’s lawsuit naming Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.
That lawsuit argued Denton was within its rights to require masking to keep employees safe from the pandemic. It was filed in Travis County in response to a legal threat sent from Paxton’s office to then-interim City Manager Sara Hensley.
The second lawsuit was filed by the state against Denton for not submitting to the demands laid out in Paxton’s letter — namely, that Denton did not rescind its mask mandate by noon on Feb. 22.
City manager
Council members formally — and unanimously — appointed Sara Hensley as city manager Tuesday. She was named the city’s lone finalist for the job this past week.
She served as interim city manager for the year preceding her appointment after then-City Manager Todd Hileman took a similar job in California.
Her appointment was all but confirmed leading up to Tuesday’s meeting, as Hensley had already made clear she would accept the job offer.
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Meltzer, speaking just before Hensley’s confirmation Tuesday evening, said she would probably be the best city manager Denton had ever had.
“We chose Sara Hensley not because she was here, but because she was the most impressive executive we interviewed,” Meltzer said.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said he looks forward to the direction Hensley will take it in and thanked her for stepping up to a tough job.