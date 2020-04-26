The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how personal milestones, such as birthdays, are being celebrated in Denton.
Jennifer and Jim Meyer, of Denton, who were born on the same day of the same year and only an hour-and-a-half apart, would typically share their birthday together at the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival. But with the pandemic creating a kerfuffle for events and festivities, an off-the-cuff decision was made to lift their spirits and dampen the blues of their 55th birthday.
Standing from a socially safe distance Sunday afternoon outside the Meyer’s home — family, friends and neighbors with face coverings gathered to sing happy birthday. Meanwhile, custom signage and displays of an “at home” style rendition of the arts and jazz festival were drawn up in a collective effort to provide a sense of normalcy and community.
Jennifer, who has attended the festival with her husband, Jim, for almost 22-years, said she was saddened by the cancellation.
“I was going to cry this year when I found out there wasn’t going to be a festival, it’s been our tradition,” she said. “We haven’t even figured out how to celebrate since we thought there was nothing as good as going to the arts and jazz festival.”
Jennifer’s mother Donna Morris, 77, of Denton, said she was heart broken when she discovered that the festival was cancelled. Nearly seven weeks ago, however, Morris was quarantined for three days with her daughter at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, due to possible novel coronavirus symptoms.
“I got sick right when all of this started and that darling daughter of mine took me to the emergency room,” she said, adding it was about 30 minutes before doctors decided it might be COVID-19. “They walked us into the isolation room and told her that she had to go home or stay in isolation with me, and she chose to stay with me while I was isolated for three days.”
Although she did not test positive for the virus but rather a viral case of pneumonia, Morris said she wanted to do something special for her daughter, because “she did something really special for me.” In return, she decided to bring the festival home.
However, the trick was in keeping the surprise under wraps, she said.
As polka rock music from the Denton-based band Brave Combo echoed overhead and neighbors gathered in their lawn chairs to simulate an authentic experience as possible, the Meyers said the gesture had been a complete surprise. Jennifer and Jim said their family managed to keep the birthday surprise a complete secret and that both of them were blown away.
“We have the best neighbors and we are just so blessed,” Jennifer said. “These people are just solid gold and for them to come out and put on arts and jazz fest for our birthday? I’m just a puddle [of emotions]. This is the best birthday party ever.”
“I even managed to give her a surprise birthday party once,” Jim said jokingly about his wife’s 40th birthday.
“You did really good then, but this is way better” Jennifer responded.