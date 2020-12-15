As Texas has begun rolling out its first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, Denton County Public Health and other county officials still have yet to receive communication from the state on exactly when and how vaccines will be distributed in Denton County.
During last week’s Commissioners Court meeting, DCPH Director Matt Richardson said the department had reached out to the state regarding the vaccine situation to see if there was a paperwork issue, request issue or whether the state had simply prioritized other places. Over a week later, the department says it still has not heard back.
DCPH spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said vaccines are being allocated directly to hospitals and health providers, bypassing local government involvement. Discussion at Tuesday morning’s meeting echoed that understanding, with officials saying they believe the vaccines will be distributed to the county’s major hospitals through their larger systems in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — but the county is “out of the loop” on the specifics.
Texas Health Resources later Tuesday afternoon announced it had received the concentrate for 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning that will be split among 16 of the system's hospitals, including Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
The release did not specify how many vaccines will be sent to each location but said they will be transported throughout the rest of the week and will be used for front-line caregivers and other health care workers in emergency departments and COVID-19 units.
With Richardson not in attendance Tuesday for his usual COVID-19 presentation due to personal obligations, Commissioner Ron Marchant asked DCPH Assistant Director Juan Rodriguez to clarify his understanding of the situation: that health providers register through the state and then have the vaccine distributed directly to them — meaning the department is left out when it comes to distributing vaccines to other providers in the county.
“We’re out of the loop on who gets the vaccine and when they get the vaccine,” Marchant said.
Rodriguez confirmed that understanding, saying the county can’t make requests for the health providers, but that DCPH has been helping them through the registration process. He also reiterated what officials have maintained since last week regarding the county’s major hospitals receiving vaccines from their larger systems.
“Our hospitals are part of systems, so the systems have been ordering for their entire system and then do share within themselves,” Rodriguez said. “We do anticipate our hospitals will receive them from the systems, such as Medical City.”
In a Monday afternoon news release, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced the first shipments of the vaccine had arrived at four sites across the state, including one in Dallas. An additional 19 sites will receive their shipments Tuesday, and more vaccines are expected to ship later in the week, though no Denton County providers are listed in the state’s first-week plan.
County Judge Andy Eads said the department will offer vaccinations as a provider “at the appropriate stage of time” and that the county will “definitely be in the vaccination business.”
“Four out of five of our hospitals are part of larger networks, and that’s a great asset to us,” Eads said. “When that distribution comes, it may not come directly to a Denton County hospital, but it will be coming into those [networks], who will then be sharing it.”
Commissioners also extended the county's COVID-19 disaster declaration through March 30 during Tuesday's meeting, the last of 2020. The declaration was previously set to expire Dec. 30.